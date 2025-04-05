While they have larger selections of DC Comics adaptations, HBO and Max also occasionally feature select Marvel movies, and what is considered by many to be the single greatest Marvel film just landed on Max. 2017’s Logan was originally meant to be Hugh Jackman’s final film in the role of the titular character, also known as Wolverine, until his surprising, and somewhat divisive decision to return as a different iteration of the character in last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine. Despite this, the earlier film remains as gripping and emotional as ever, with its final scenes in particular being known for their tendency to make adult fans (myself included) ugly cry. Grab the tissues!

'Logan' Gives Hugh Jackman's Iconic Wolverine a Beautiful Ending