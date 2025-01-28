WWE Raw on Netflix kicked off with yet another fiery promo building towards the Royal Rumble, but it was Logan Paul who stole the spotlight—and not in the way he intended. The YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar faced a hostile crowd as he announced his entry into the 2025 Royal Rumble match. While Paul has become known for his brash attitude inside and outside of the ring — to put it mildly — his latest promo was met with deafening boos from the live audience.

Paul interrupted a heated exchange between Seth Rollins and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, both of whom were teasing their potential WrestleMania paths. Rollins vowed to eliminate Roman Reigns and CM Punk, while Gunther declared himself the "best wrestler in the company." Paul, however, had a different take, proclaiming himself the future face of WWE and dismissing both Rollins and Gunther as irrelevant.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is the Netflix era, and this company needs a new face, a face oozing with charisma, a face oozing with couth and confidence," Paul said. "These two nimrods don’t got it.” The crowd responded with thunderous boos, to which Paul smirked, “You hear that booing? That’s attention.”

Paul didn’t stop there. “If there’s anything you two need to be worried about, it’s the guy who built a WWE career faster than you both,” he added. “This Saturday, your boy is entering the Royal Rumble. And I don’t gotta worry about throwing 29 guys over the top. That’s grunt work. That’s for Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dumb over here. I gotta work smarter, not harder, as I always do.”

Logan Paul Gets Heat from WWE Crowd

Gunther and Rollins weren’t impressed. Gunther fired back, saying he’d relish the opportunity to embarrass Paul in the ring, and Rollins couldn’t help but laugh at the idea of Paul winning the Rumble. Despite the tension, the crowd’s reaction made it clear who the real villain of the night was.

Paul is the latest big name to declare entry to the Royal Rumble, which is rapidly becoming the most star-studded match in WWE history. But if this evening's reaction is anything to go by, the fans in the Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night are definitely not going to be cheering for The Maverick if he's the last man standing.

WWE Royal Rumble will stream on Peacock on Saturday night from 6 PM ET. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on WWE as we head into WrestleMania season.