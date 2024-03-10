Logan Roy had some of the best one-liners on Succession, arguably of any drama of the last decade. The witty, satirical writing was top-notch on the HBO series, which aired for four seasons, concluding in 2023. Brian Cox, who plays Logan, earned three Primetime Emmy nominations for the role, bringing vigor and passion to the pompous, wealthy, terrifying head of a billion-dollar media conglomerate.

Logan rarely said anything that didn’t have negative undertones, whether he was insulting someone or simply speaking about business in general. His statements almost always included foul language and were always delivered with a stern, intimidating look, whether he was talking to a business associate, a family member, or even the president. But a few of his lines really stuck with viewers.

10 “The future is real. The past is all made up.”

Season 2, Episode 8: “Dundee”

Image via HBO

Logan says this to Shiv, one of the most likable characters on the show, while they are on vacation in Scotland to celebrate his birthday. Despite the nostalgic setting from his childhood, Logan seems disinterested in revisiting his past. It may be because of traumatizing moments and putting up defenses. Nonetheless, the quote is indicative of his personality overall.

It could also pertain to Logan’s clever way of rationalizing his wrongdoings, effectively sweeping them under the rug as merely the past, a figment of imagination. It’s only what he does from this point forward that matters and is real, and that cycle perpetually continues. Logan isn’t the type of character who looks back with regret nor feels he has to rationalize anything to anyone. But perhaps deep down, he holds this mindset, so he feels no guilt or misgivings about people he has crushed or let down along the way.

9 “Sometimes, it is a big d**k competition.”

Season 1, Episode 4: “Sad Sack Wasp Trap”

Image via HBO

After revealing to Kendall that he isn’t confident he can take over running the company, Logan has a hard-nosed conversation with his son about business. The quote begins: “I know that you’ve read a lot of books about business management and this and that, but you know what?” and he continues with the quote in question. Logan has been around the block a few times, and he knows that the most important lessons one can learn in business come from experience, not from a textbook.

His implication to his son is that it isn’t always about who is right or what is right. Sometimes, it’s simply about who has the most confidence and ability to command a room. He calls his son weak when Kendall says he “wasn’t about to get into a big d**k competition,” implying that Kendall should have stood his ground in a pressing situation, not cowered to the competition.

8 “I’m going to grind his f**king bones to make my bread.”

Season 3, Episode 1: “Secession”

Image via HBO

There was massive fallout after Kendall’s shocking press conference when he threw his father under the bus. He initially made Logan think he would take the fall for the sake of the company and the family. Logan initially looked impressed at the betrayal. He finally felt his son might have what it takes. Nonetheless, he was also seething because the move put him in deep financial and legal trouble.

When Logan got angry, he would often make statements like this that implied heavy violence, securing his position as one of the best TV villains. The father and son are at odds for this entire season. But what’s most telling about this statement is that Logan was actually panicking. Saying something like this proved that, for once, he wasn’t as confident as he always was that he would win.

7 “The law? The law is people. And people is politics. And I can handle the people.”

Season 3, Episode 3: “The Disruption”

Image via HBO

In this episode, following Kendall’s press conference, Logan is now in serious legal trouble. But even that doesn’t phase the billionaire, who wields tremendous power and possesses an ability to masterfully manipulate people and situations. Yes, this even means the law. Despite the Department of Justice urging his cooperation, Logan is not interested. Instead, he tries to get a White House aide to talk to the President about doing him a favor.

Logan knows it’s all about politics when it comes down to it, as he suggests in this quote. If all he has to do is deal with people, no one knows better how to manipulate and puppeteer them to get what he wants than Logan.

6 “Would you like to hear my favorite passage from Shakespeare? Take the f**king money.”

Season 2, Episode 5: “Tern Haven”

Image via HBO

This quote beautifully encapsulates Logan’s intimidating nature and desire to get right to the point while also simultaneously insulting someone. During negotiations and discussions with Nan Pierce about the potential acquisition, he is annoyed by her holier-than-thou perceived position of integrity. Logan is all about business, he’s not into inspirational quotes and hearing about all the good that is to be done. He just wants to make money.

This is what the Waystar Royco head makes abundantly clear in this statement. He’s getting agitated that the deal isn’t going the way he wants it to, and he wants Nan Pierce to know that he isn’t interested in small talk or stories. He just wants to get it done.

5 “Nothing is a line. Everything, everywhere is always moving. Forever. Get used to it.”

Season 3, Episode 4: “Lion In The Meadow”

Image via HBO

Logan speaks this phrase to Shiv when she tells him he should not give in to Karl because then everyone else will start to carve her out. “There’s a line, dad,” she tells her father, to which he replies with this. His point is that there’s no line he won’t cross, nor should she, if it’s deemed necessary. It’s his mentality as a member of the 1%, a core part of his belief in entitlement.

The line is constantly moving, so what might not be considered savory to cross today may be fine to cross tomorrow as circumstances change. With this quote, Logan wants Shiv to learn that she must always adapt, be constantly moving herself as well, and stay ahead of that non-existent line at all costs.

4 “You’re not a killer.”

Season 2, Episode 10: “This Is Not for Tears”

Image via HBO

In this, one of the best episodes of Succession overall, these four simple words perfectly showcase how Logan treated his son Kendall. The words brought the young man’s entire world crashing down. Despite doing everything in his power to prove to his father that he is presumably worthy, Logan tells Kendall this, crushing his dreams and shattering his ego.

Kendall, at his lowest point, seemingly ready to surrender, asks his father if he ever even considered him for the CEO post. That is Logan’s reply. The words cut deep, but they also fuel Kendall’s passion. It’s at the end of this episode that Kendall does a complete 180 and backstabs his father, saying he is responsible for the Waystar Royco’s handling of the cruise line incidents, not anyone else. It’s a moment that angers Logan, but the patriarch also slyly beams with pride. He is proud, in a warped way, that his son was trying to prove that he could be, and is, a killer.

3 “If your hands are clean, it’s only because your w***ehouse also does manicures.”

Season 3, Episode 1: “Secession”

Image via HBO

While in a conversation with Karl, who is lobbying for himself to get the CEO position, Logan laughs the suggestion off. When Karl claims that his hands are clean, and thus he would make a good CEO, Logan’s reply is this. Logan’s implication is that no one’s hands are spotless. If they are, it’s because they have people working in the background to make sure it simply looks that way.

The line comes within a larger debate over who will become interim CEO now that Logan recognizes that he has to temporarily step down until the cruise line fallout is dealt with. It’s one of the first times Karl truly tries to put his name in the ring, but his insinuation that he might not have as much blood on his hands as the others is quickly shot down by the big boss.

2 “You are not serious people.”

Season 4, Episode 2: “Rehearsal”

Image via HBO

One of the simplest yet most impactful and Logan lines from the best season of the series, Logan visits his kids while they’re in a private karaoke room. Kendall, Shiv, and Roman are reluctantly there at Connor’s urging, while the eldest son just wants to have a good time with his siblings. Logan surprises them by entering the room, desperate for them to agree to let the GoJo sale go through because he believes it’s what’s best for the company.

Clearly, at the end of his rope, wanting the whole situation to be done with, Logan has little fight left in him. Logan delivers a heartfelt speech to the kids. He says he loves them, much to their surprise, but adds this line. It’s tough to tell if Logan is being genuine in his declaration or is just willing to do or say whatever is necessary to get the kids to back down. What’s more heartbreaking about this line is that it’s one of the last ones, if not the last, Logan ever speaks to his children. He collapses on the plane in the next episode, leaving his children to deal with the fallout of his tragic death.

1 “F**k off.”

Every Episode, Every Season

Image via HBO

These two crude words were spoken by Logan in virtually every episode, multiple times, to multiple people. This included his children, his employees, and anyone with whom he had business or personal dealings, or even remotely interacted with. It didn’t matter who, what the scenario was, or why. This was Logan’s go-to phrase and the one that has become synonymous with the character. In fact, The Ringer even did a complete tabulation of the use of the swear word throughout the show, noting that Logan uttered it a total of 402 times throughout the show’s four-season run (beat only by Roman at 523). In the first three seasons, Logan said the specific phrase “f**k off” a total of 41 times.

The phrase, considered crude and vulgar, became part of the common vernacular for Logan. For those who knew him, when he said it, it simply meant “go away” or “no chance” or “I’m not interested in what you have to say.” Logan had to get his point across in the angriest, most intimidating way, and this was his phrase of choice.

