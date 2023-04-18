Apple TV+ has certainly been making attempts to become a bold voice in the future of science fiction with shows like See, Amazing Stories, Foundation, Invasion, Severance, and Hello Tomorrow! The new upcoming drama Silo, loosely inspired by the popular series of novels by author Hugh Howey, is the latest in these dystopian stories that have the difficult task of creating a version of the future that’s darker than our current reality. Due to a toxic surface environment, the remains of humanity have to travel underground and live in a massive facility where they’re told to put their faith in an unstable system that has true intentions that they’re not aware of. While this sounds like a fairly miserable viewing experience, there’s an older classic Sci-Fi film that took the same concept in a decidedly more interesting way. Logan’s Run certainly has a lot of those same story concepts, it just happens to have some trippy visuals, colorful atmosphere, baffling satire, and way more sex.

What Is 'Logan's Run' About?

Set in the distant future of 2274, 1976’s Logan’s Run applied the story of the 1967 novel of the same name by William F. Nolan and George Clayton Johnson and used it as a metaphor for Americans’ distrust of their government in the wake of the Kennedy assassination and the Watergate scandal that has inspired so many paranoia thrillers. In Logan’s Run, humans actually live above the surface in a supposedly utopian system that has much darker motivations than its young, hot populace would ever imagine. Secretly a lethal environment that eliminates anyone who reaches the age of 30 in order to maintain the society’s equilibrium of resources, the sealed city cluster in Logan’s Run is going to keep its population young and hot at any cost.

The 1970s were an incredibly interesting time in the development of the science fiction genre. Obviously, the release of Star Wars in 1977 changed the future of the genre (and the industry) forever, kicking off a wave of similar potential sci-fi blockbusters in its immediate aftermath with Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Superman: The Movie, Alien, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, The Black Hole, and even cheap knockoffs like Laserblast. However, Star Wars was predated by a cluster of darker, more surrealist science fiction films like Solaris, Silent Running, Soylent Green, and Slaughterhouse-Five that examined the dystopian potential for the future. Logan’s Run was caught in an odd period in between; it’s a fun, youth-oriented adventure set in the backdrop of an oppressive nightmare. It’s a somewhat baffling anomaly that any Silo fans need to check out.

'Logan's Run' Tells Its Story Through Incredible Visuals & Design

Director Michael Anderson, best known for his work on the Best Picture winner Around The World in 80 Days, brings an exciting sense of retro futurism to the strange geodesic domes. It unsurprisingly received Academy Award nominations for Best Cinematography and Best Art Direction. While some older sci-fi films feel dated in their visions of the future, as they now look like cheap imitations of today’s technology, Logan’s Run features a visual pallette that is specifically designed to mask the intentions of The Matrix-esque supercomputer that controls it.

This is a bright, poppy music video come to life; it’s everything that the disco loving generation of ‘70s teenagers would want to see in their future, which makes them ignorant to the glaring threat that it obviously possesses. Even their rite-of-passage ceremony is disguised as a more formal process called “Carrousel.” It’s framed as another exciting “new opportunity” that is awarded those lucky enough to go through with it, but the ”Carousel” process itself is revealed to not quite be the “spiritual rebirth” that the characters imagined; it’s a human silo that churns out humans for the sake of preserving the lifeforce. Humans can’t be trusted to make decisions of their own, and the initial wonderment that the supercomputer intelligence system provided slowly turns into a more frightening monotone threat akin to Hal of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

'Logan's Run's Character Are Interesting & Youthful

Even though it’s much more of a crowd pleaser, Logan’s Run has a character arc similar to Blade Runner in which a pawn within the system recognizes that they’re doing more harm than good; not only was this an interesting way to show the refusal of conformity and distrust of authority that was emerging in American protest culture, but it weirdly reflected a sort of youthful rebellion that made it more of an engaging adventure story. Logan (Michael York) and his friend Francis (Richard Jordan) are “Sandmen,” elite members of the security force that are tasked with taking down “Runners” that reject the “Carousel” process entirely and attempt to flee outside the city.

Logan’s character arc is a predictable one, but his youthful ignorance can be pinned on the oversexualization of the city and how keenly the supercomputer denies actual insight to the residents. After an encounter with Jessica (Jenny Agutter), Logan is drawn to a pendant she wears that has the markings of a location outside the city called the “Sanctuary.” Logan soon realizes this is where the Runners are headed, and would seemingly be his next target. However, it’s not one he’s eager to pursue, as he realizes that he’s been selected for the “Carousel” process through an eerie flashing red light. York does a great job at showing the shift in tone; he now has to abandon the safety of the civilization he grew up in and take a leap in faith with Jessica as they become runners.

Unsurprisingly, the themes of Logan’s Run are so universal that a remake has been planned and gone through several years of development hell. At one point Ryan Gosling and Nicholas Winding Refn attempted to helm what certainly would have been a much darker interpretation, but it was eventually handed over to Simon Kinberg, who conceived of it as a young adult franchise in the vein of The Hunger Games. While this evidently inspired the studio to hire Mockingbird - Part 1 and Part 2 writer Peter Craig to put together a new draft, there’s been no development news since 2018. Whether Logan’s Run is destined to live in the past is unclear, but it certainly provides something that most dystopian stories don’t; there’s a sense of hope at the end that is desperately needed right now.