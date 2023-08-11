The Big Picture Logorama is a critique of capitalism and highlights the hyper-consumerist nature of our society through its use of corporate logos and icons.

The film is protected under parody laws, allowing it to use logos in a way that is obvious and unquestionably parodying their original purpose.

While Logorama criticizes brands, it also pays tribute to the creative effort and thought processes behind these iconic logos, showcasing the craftsmanship involved in their design.

Every now and again a movie comes along that makes one wonder how it ever legally got made, with that sentiment proving doubly true for Logorama, an Oscar-winning animated short that built an entire world from the chaos of thousands of anthropomorphized logos colliding into one another. The 16-minute short was released in its entirety online for free by French graphic design company H5, which is only the first part of the answer to why none of these corporate giants ever sued the hell out of them, having premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to popular acclaim. But just how did a French animation studio get away with such an accomplishment, and what is it exactly that it uses this smorgasbord of branded logos and company mascots to convey?

It doesn’t take long before the conceit of Logorama is realized, with its depiction of a corporately stylized Los Angeles populated by nothing that hasn’t been used to sell something in the past. Every character, prop, building, and even the natural world as we know it is re-purposed to represent a corporate icon of some sort with startling inventiveness, between the Michelin Men police officers, the North Face mountains, or the MGM lion which is housed in a zoo alongside the Camel icon and the Republican Party’s elephant. Main characters include the Esso Girl as a regularly harassed waitress who fights to protect the Big Boy mascot from a crime spree initiated by Ronald McDonald (who basically acts as this world’s version of the Joker) with the use of RAF machine gun before hitching a ride on the motorcycle logo of Grease. Just listing every corporate logo would take eons! Much more interesting than that however is diving into what its story might mean.

‘Logorama’ Is A Critique of Capitalism In Crisis

Image via H5

The obvious answer to the hidden meaning behind Logorama is that the film is a critique of capitalism and a reflection of how hyper-consumerist our society really is. Experts estimate that the average human will be exposed to between 4,000 and 10,000 ads in a day, retaining only a handful in their mind, so the reality is that the number of logos represented in Logorama is probably less than a single day’s worth in real life, particularly in metropolitan cities. That’s a red pill that’s hard to swallow, but it takes a film like Logorama for people to realize just how many brands they don’t even know they recognize, with this cesspool of corporate iconography characterized as crass, vulgar, rude, and profane. The Esso Girl is first introduced smoking (ironic given her status as a gas station icon), only to get groped by the Pringles Mascot (actually voiced by David Fincher, believe it or not). Big Boy and the Haribo Boy curse their field trip to the zoo, only to moon the MGM lion.

When Ronald McDonald kidnaps Big Boy (before Esso Girl tries to save him), he kicks the Haribo Boy square in the head, showing how this film isn’t afraid to eviscerate its brands, even if they’re children. There are no heroes in this world, this is especially apparent when a cataclysmic earthquake strikes out of nowhere, as if to suggest that the world is collapsing under the weight of its own corporate greed. Climate change as a result of over-consumption is also a valid interpretation, though in an interview, director Hervé de Crécy (one of three directors alongside François Alaux and Ludovic Houplain) stated that the primary message is one of communication. "You can make oil and have a green and yellow flower logo. When you see the logo, you feel good, you feel like you’re in a flower field in summertime," the director states. Every logo is a tiny illusion that encourages consumers to buy, and Logorama just like walking around the real world with the shades from They Live on.

The Short Film’s Legality Lies In Its Parodic Authenticity

Image via H5

While the fact that the film’s fun to watch is hardly up for debate, one still has to wonder just how this French animation studio got away with it. After all, isn’t the McDonald’s mascot swearing his mouth off as he takes fire at children the slightest bit defamatory? Apparently not, because the film’s works under the pretense that it's functioning as an obvious, unquestionable parody of corporate logos, the likes of which is protected. It’s the same reason Scary Movie was never sued for ripping off Scream. In fact, when asked if any brands complained, de Crécy singled out NOKIA; not because their good brand name was slandered, but because they weren’t included to begin with.

Under the Lanham Act (a United States statute that protect trademark infringement), a logo or brand icon must be used in a way that attempts to pass for advertising something else, rather than representing its actual brand, in order to justify infringement. Basically, if no consumers are confused, then it’s good to go, ironic given that the legality of Logorama was obtained through authenticity rather than exploiting any legal loopholes. Logorama never once pretends that it’s actually been given fair use of the license by the company to represent them, and in fact uses its obvious parodic intentions to protect itself under freedom of speech.

While ‘Logorama’ Criticizes Brands, It Also Celebrates Logos

Image via H5

H5 is a graphic design company after all, so if anyone has any admiration for the unacknowledged work put into crafting some of the most recognizable characters in commercial history, it’s these guys. In the same interview above, de Crécy states that while the team’s intentions were to criticize brands, they also wanted to pay tribute to “the thought processes and creative effort that goes into designing these powerful visual images”. It’s a worthy cause when you consider the fact that nearly every person in the world can visualize the Nike Swoosh logo, but few have a clue who its designer is. For the record, her name was Carolyn Davidson and she got paid a mere $35 for her work on a brand more global than sliced bread. It’s worth nothing that she was later rewarded 500 shares and went on to achieve great success, though an Air cameo would have been nice. Iconicity is hard to craft, but nearly every one of these logos earns it, even if they belong to some questionable brands.

Logorama didn’t nab the Oscar for Best Animated Short for references alone. In fact, it’s not until the chaos comes to a halt and everything stops that the ingenuity of the animators can be fully appreciated. The film ends in a stunningly creative sequence, zooming out into space to reveal the Universal globe, Mars planet, NASA, the Milky Way, and a plethora of additional logos, all moving through the stillness of space in manners strictly specific to their label. While its purposed use of logos certainly garnered it a fair amount of attention and popularity, the fact of the matter is that Logorama uses that iconicity to say something in what’s got to be the most ambitious corporate crossover episode of all time.