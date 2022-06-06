When they're not bickering about trivial matters, Thor and Loki are quite the perfect depiction of a relationship between two brothers―when they are, they're an even more accurate one. It is an undeniable fact, however, that both together and individually these Norse gods have quickly become two of the most interesting Marvel characters. Their brotherly relationship, though sometimes highly turbulent, is incredibly nurturing in its own way. It is clear that both characters deeply care for each other no matter how much they try to hide it.

Throughout the many films in which Chris Hemsworthand Tom Hiddlestonstarred, beautifully bringing the beloved dynamic duo to life, there have been plenty of times when viewers could not help but empathize with Loki and Thor's intense and fun bond, at times even feeling as if they, too, were a part of it. While it's unclear if Loki will appear in Thor's new movie Thor: Love and Thunder, but fans can only hope! From fun tricks to almost hugs, here are some of their best moments.

The Childhood Ruse

Image via Marvel Studios

Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok delivered a handful of Loki and Thor sibling moments, and we thank him for it. One of the most memorable was when both characters were trying to get past the Grandmaster's (Jeff Goldblum) guards and steal a ship to get off of Sakaar.

When Thor suggests putting their childhood trick "Get Help" to use, a reluctant Loki goes along with it (even if he ends up instantly regretting it). What makes this scene even better is that, as Tom Hiddleston told fans during ACE Comic Con, it was improvised. The actor also mentioned that he always loved the fact that it wasn’t just a funny moment, but a way to understand something deeper about the characters' bond, which ultimately makes it a very special scene.

Loki Turns Thor Into Lady Syf

Image via Marvel Studios

Thor: The Dark World provides viewers with a fun shapeshifting scene, because we clearly can't get enough of these; this time, Thor is the victim. When both characters are escaping from Asgard, Loki puts his playful temper to show and transforms his brother into Lady Sif.

There is no way two siblings wouldn't do this to each another if they had the chance. Rivalries aside, Loki and Thor's brotherly bond is just like any other.

Loki Pretends To Be Odin And Rules Asgard

Image via Marvel Studios

It is no shocker to anyone, especially to Thor, that Loki likes to impersonate people. When Thor arrives in Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok, he is the first one to realize that his father is actually... not his father, but his brother instead. Thor then decides to bring Loki's lies to light using Mjolnir.

The God of Thunder's trick made for a really entertaining moment: it showed audiences Loki's gift for persuasiveness while also showcasing Thor's authoritative nature as the older brother―out of everyone the younger sibling can fool, Thor is definitely not on the list.

The Snake Story

Image via Marvel Studios

Another scene that makes viewers believe that these two have shared ages of history together is when Thor tells Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) about a childhood story that happened early on between the brothers: turns out The God of Thunder has always loved snakes, and mischievous Loki couldn't help turning himself into one only to scare him off when he picked it up to admire it. If that isn't a classic Loki move, we don't know what is.

While learning their childhood story makes viewers even more invested in this relationship, what makes the whole situation better is Loki's visible smirk after witnessing his brother enthusiastically replaying the memory in his head.

Thor Thinks Loki Has Turned Into a Piece of Paper

Image via Marvel Studios

Although, to be fair, one can not blame Thor for thinking this, the whole situation makes for an extremely funny scene. For a second, when Loki vanished and Strange left a card in his place, Thor probably had a flashback of everything Loki has transformed into and took the possibility that this time his shapeshifting brother had turned into a piece of paper.

The hilarious thing about this moment is that it isn't hard for anyone who remotely knows the character to picture Loki doing things like this as a way out of awkward situations; so it wouldn't even be surprising if that was what had actually happened.

"Loki, I Thought The World of You."

Image via Marvel Studios

Though short in time, this has to be one of the most touching Loki/Thor scenes. Right before performing their top-notch trick "Get Help", Loki accidentally initiated a heart-to-heart conversation with Thor after asking him if he really thought so little of him. A surprised Thor turned to him and revealed that he actually thought both would fight side by side forever.

A beautiful and mature moment of reflection for both characters created a touching scene for viewers who thoroughly followed Loki and Thor's different journeys. It made audiences wonder what it would've been like to watch the two team up from the beginning. While there is a certain sadness to this scene, a sense of understanding is present―Thor has grown to fully accept Loki and now loves him for who he is.

"I'm Listening."

Image via Marvel Studios

Generally speaking, sassiness is also a big part of relationships between younger and older brothers, and the mischievous character perfectly depicted it when Thor was sent out in the air by Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) during the first Avengers.

Before getting dragged by Tony Stark, the older sibling was about to school his brother on his behavior, saying something along the lines of: "You listen well, brother." That was when Loki saw the opportunity and rightfully took it.

That Time They Almost Hugged

Image via Marvel Studios

"If you're here, I might even give you a hug," Thor says before throwing the bottle cap at Loki, fully convinced that it isn't really him there but one of his illusions instead. He catches it, and Thor immediately realizes that his brother is indeed standing before him.

Whether they embraced each other in a loving hug or not, we don't know (though everybody likes to assume that they did, and we're still waiting for a deleted scene). Nevertheless, what's beautiful about this moment is essentially Thor's smile of realization and Loki's warm tone of voice towards him. Both characters profoundly care for their relationship and it shows.

"Adopted."

Image via Marvel Studios

This seems to be a recurrent line among the brothers, and it's actually very on-brand for this sibling relationship. In Avengers, when Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) reminded the crew that Loki had killed 80 people in two days after Thor told them that he was his brother, he took no time to emphasize the fact that he was adopted.

In Thor: Ragnarok, right after Thor arrives in Saakar and is captured, Loki can not help saying the same. It is apparent that these brothers, who are seemingly polar opposites, have more in common than one would realize.

"The Sun Will Shine On Us Again."

Image via Marvel Studios

After going through all sorts of things together and right before Loki's tragic fate, the frost-giant God hands over the Tesseract to Thanos after looking at Thor, reassuring him that everything would be alright in the end. What makes this scene heartbreaking and heartwarming all the same is the way Loki looks at his brother and reluctantly but emotively refers to himself as "Odinson" for the first time, emphasizing the veracity of their strong connection and the acceptance of his Asgardian lineage.

Some people utterly believe that Loki sacrificed himself for his brother's sake, and the truth is his actions and words alone were very telling―he loves Thor, he always has, and though both have their disagreements, he would easily trade his life for his brother's.

