Need a refresher on Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) history over the last 10 years of the Marvel Universe, prior to the premiere of Disney+'s unsurprisingly-titled original series Loki? Surely there are some of you out there, and Hiddleston himself is here to help with a 30-second(ish) recap of the sometimes-villain/sometimes-friend of the Avengers.

Released as part of Disney's ongoing celebration of National Streaming Day (which is I guess now a thing), the below featurette encapsulates the major plot points of Loki's journey, beginning with the character's original introduction in 2011's Thor. But, more importantly, it takes us a little bit into the future with a glimpse at the premise of the Disney+ series, which Hiddleston says will feature Loki working for a group called the TVA. (If you're willing to take his word for it.)

RELATED:Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

This is only just one part of the publicity lead-up to Loki's premiere, as Hiddleston also spoke recently with Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming series. Turns out, Hiddleston's gotten pretty good at the explaining game, as he worked with Loki co-star Owen Wilsonto help him understand the character with an actual class entitled "Loki School":

Owen Wilson both attended ["Loki School"]and interviewed Hiddleston afterward so that he could better understand Loki, as his character Mobius is supposed to be an expert on him. During their conversation, Wilson pointedly asked Hiddleston what he loved about playing the character. "And I said, 'I think it's because he has so much range,'" says Hiddleston. "I remember saying this to him: 'On the 88 keys on the piano, he can play the twinkly light keys at the top. He can keep it witty and light, and he's the God of Mischief, but he can also go down to the other side and play the heavy keys. And he can play some really profound chords down there, which are about grief and betrayal and loss and heartbreak and jealousy and pride.'" Hiddleston recalls Wilson being moved by the description: "He said, 'I think I might say that in the show.' And it was such a brilliant insight for me into how open Owen is as an artist and a performer.'"

Here's the official description of the show, provided by Disney+:

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

There's undoubtedly a lot more info to come, but for now, just consider us all excited. Watch the featurette below.

Loki premieres Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+.

KEEP READING:'Loki' Season 2 Is Likely, Confirms Marvel Producer

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'CSI: Vegas' Trailer Teases the Return of Gil and Sara Evidence doesn’t lie: This is going to be great!

Read Next