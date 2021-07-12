Loki is coming to an end this week, and to keep us hyped about the series’ epic conclusion Disney has released a new set of posters focused on some of the Loki Variants featured in last week’s episode.

The new posters feature Deobia Oparei as Boastful Loki, with his big hammer; Richard E. Grant as Classical Loki, with his comic-accurate costume; Jack Veal as the infant version of the God of Mischief, Kid Loki; Tom Hiddleston as President Loki, wearing a suit and an election campaign button; and finally the real star of the show, Alligator Loki, in all his glorious, scaly purpose.

Image via Disney

RELATED:‌ How Loki Became a Fan-Favorite MCU Character Despite His Villainous Actions

While Loki deals with different timelines and multiple Variants of the God of Mischief since its debut, it wasn’t until the post-credit scene of Episode 4 that the show embraced all the wackiness of the concept to present some unique versions of the Asgardian. Episode 5 took it a step further by giving us dozens of different Loki Variants, in all shapes and sizes, including the main Variants presented by the posters.

This week’s episode will bring the successful Marvel show to its conclusion, as Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) peek behind the curtain and uncover the ultimate secret behind the TVA. A lot of comic book references introduced in Episode 5 tease the reveal of Kang the Conqueror as the big baddie, which could mean we’ll get to see Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) playing the villain long before Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gets to theaters in 2023. If Kang is indeed the true antagonist of Loki, that could mean the character will take Thanos' place in Phase 4 of the MCU by connecting different movies and series.

Loki’s final episode debuts on Disney+ this Wednesday, July 14. While we wait impatiently for the new episode, check out the new Variant posters below.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ How the MCU Is Managing to Make Death Matter While Still Having Characters Live On

Share Share Tweet Email

'Stillwater' Review: Matt Damon Stars in Messy Thriller About Dad Looking for Justice | Cannes 2021 This Oklahoma roughneck is no Jason Bourne.

Read Next

Marco Vito Oddo (424 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate by superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develop games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo