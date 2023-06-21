Get ready to own the best from the world of Asgardian fashion with this new Citizen limited edition watch based on Loki, the television spin-off following a rather complicated variant of the God of Mischief. According to Variety, the watch will be available starting today, June 21, with a $350 price tag. Alligator Loki is the character the watch is specifically based around on, earning a place in the audience's heart when he showed up towards the conclusion of the first season of the Disney+ drama. Now, you can wear Alligator Loki's elegance and style on your own wrist, and even the TVA won't be able to take it away from you.

During the first season of the successful drama series, the Loki variant (Tom Hiddleston) that escaped using the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame was arrested by an unknown organization designated as the Time Variance Authority, people preventing different timelines from branching off from the main universe.

Even if Loki didn't want to be there at first, his friendship with Mobius (Owen Wilson), the TVA agent in charge of keeping an eye on him, made him believe there could be something of value in the powerful army. However, he would soon discover that the TVA was hiding the fact that it was kidnapping people, brainwashing them, and using them as minions.

The Second Season Premieres This Fall

After confronting He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in a place beyond time, Loki has a lot of work to do. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) is still out there somewhere, grabbing the power vacuum she created when she killed the creator of the TVA. Added to that, Loki and Mobius have to be careful after the Kang variant warned him that if he was killed, millions of other Kangs from all over the multiverse would come to fight for multiversal supremacy. When the second season of Loki premieres on October 6, everyone's favorite trickster will need all the help he can get.

