Loki meets the TVA for the first time in a brand new clip from the Disney+ series.

In anticipation of this week’s premiere, Marvel Studio has dropped another Loki clip, this time centered on Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in a confrontation with a hardened Time Variance Agency (TVA) agent named Hunter B-15 played by Wunmi Mosaku. The scene in question seemingly occurs soon after the god of mischief took the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Upon discovering him in what seems like the middle of nowhere, Mosaku’s agent observes the “variant” as her small tablet shows the timeline slowly branching off due to Loki’s escape. The brief tease picks up where Endgame left off not only in regards to Loki’s whereabouts but how ruptured timelines work in the MCU. As the Ancient One explained to Bruce Banner on that rooftop in the New York sequence, altering the past creates new unpredictable timelines that diverge from the main one. Loki’s presence and possession of an infinity stone surely equate to a disturbance in the flow of time, one that Mosaku’s Hunter B-15 is determined to fix at once.

The 50-second clip brings exactly what fans expect from the Loki-centered series, but it also teases the gravity of the situation the Asgardian finds himself in and the importance of the TVA in the MCU. Before Endgame arrived with its time-traveling shenanigans, the idea of multiple timelines was a topic that remained unopened despite the concept being vital to several major comic storylines.

In addition to Hiddleston and Mosaku, the cast of Loki also features Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant, and Sasha Lane. Sex Education director Kate Herron helms the six-episode season while Rick and Morty’s Michael Waldron handles the screenplays. Loki premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9th. Watch the clip below:

