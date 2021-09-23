HBO Max's Batgirl keeps taking shape, as the project has nabbed Loki’s composer Natalie Holt. The news was broke by Holt herself on Twitter, who said she’s finally able to tell she’ll be scoring the soundtrack of the upcoming DC film.

Although the British composer is not a stranger to composing for films and TV shows, with dozens of projects in her career, Marvel’s Loki was the first superhero production Holt ever scored. It’s curious, then, that Holt's second experience with comic book adaptations will be with DC, making her a part of projects developed by the two major players in the superhero universe.

Starring Leslie Grace as the titular hero, Batgirl will be the first live-action DC project to come exclusively to HBO Max, as WarnerMedia tests the waters to release more DC films focusing on lesser-known characters on the streaming platform. Batgirl is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, from a script by Christina Hodson, who has previously written Birds of Prey and the upcoming The Flash.

While there’s no information about the movie’s plot, J.K. Simmons is in negotiations to return as Commissioner James Gordon, a part he played in both versions of Justice League. Simmons casting discussions might indicate Batgirl is somehow connected to the Snyderverse and Ben Affleck’s version of Batman. The Dark Knight will come back to theaters on March 4, 2022, with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, in which Robert Pattinson will take on the cowl and cape. Warner is keeping the lid closed on Batgirl, and there’s no information if the heroine will cross over with any version of the Batman.

Batgirl doesn’t have a release date yet, but the movie should be available in 2022. Check out Holt’s announcement tweet below.

