Plus how the font on the TVA computers was inspired by ‘Alien’ and her thoughts on Mobius’ age.

With Loki now streaming on Disney+, the other day I landed an interview with director Kate Herron to talk about her fantastic work on the Marvel series. During the interview, she talked about how she is still working on Loki Episode 6, how much free will people in the MCU have versus being controlled by the Time-Keepers, Easter eggs and what scenes you might want to hit pause on, her thoughts on Mobius’ age, how the font on the TVA computers was inspired by Alien, getting to create a whole new corner of the Marvel universe, how long each episode is, and so much more.

As most of you know, Loki takes place after the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) has stolen the Tesseract (again) due to the events of Avengers: Endgame, and an alternate version of the character is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority to give him a choice: either be erased from existence, or help fix the timeline. In addition to Hiddleston, the show co-stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.

Finally, I was able to watch the first two episodes of Loki before doing interviews and am happy to report they’re fantastic. Obviously Hiddleston is still perfect in the role, but what I loved most about the series is the way the series is expanding the MCU in a new direction and setting up what’s to come in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness regarding the multiverse. Trust me, if you’re a fan of the MCU and Loki, you’re going to love these episodes.

Loki is now streaming on Disney+. Check out what Herron had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Kate Herron:

How she is finishing Loki episode 6 right now.

How much free will do people in the MCU have? Because you can make the argument that the Time-Keepers are deciding everything you’re going to do.

How old is Mobius?

The first episode is 50 minutes, and the second episode is 53 minutes, are the other episodes similar in length?

Did they have a lot of deleted scenes and will fans ever be able to see them?

How did they figure out the establishing shot of the TVA showing the city?

Easter eggs talk.

Are there any scenes in the first two episode she would advise fans to hit pause on?

What is it like creating a whole new corner of the Marvel universe and how much freedom did she have?

Why she was inspired by brutalist architecture.

How the font on the TVA computers was inspired by Alien.

