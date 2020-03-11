Richard E. Grant Joins ‘Loki’ Series on Disney+

Oscar nominee and internet’s best movie reviewer Richard E. Grant has joined the cast of the Loki series on Disney+, according to The Wrap. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the MCU’s resident trickster god, picking up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. No specifics yet on how Grant will fit in, but he’s the latest addition to a cast that now includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sophia Di Martino.

Ricky & Morty writer Michael Waldron will serve as showrunner on the series, while Sex Education director Kate Herron is set to direct the six-episode first season. Beyond that, we don’t know a whole ton about Loki, other than the fact it’s gonna’ hop around time with at least one pitstop in 1975.

The most info offered up by Hiddleston came last August, when the actor discussed the show’s humor and teased new enemies like we’ve never seen before.

“I feel like I know him, I’ve been playing him for 10 years now, and that’s crazy to me. By the time it’s out, I’ll be 40. When I was cast I was 29, which is a great chunk of my life…but the point is, there’s a sense of ‘I know this character now, I feel the audience knows him.’Playing him, and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges which then have to change him in different ways is the most exciting aspect of it. You have his specific gifts, his intelligence, his treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents the like of which he has never seen or known.”

For more on Loki, check out the brief footage featured in the Disney+ Super Bowl ad.