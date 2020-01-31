Owen Wilson Joins ‘Loki’ Series Alongside Tom Hiddleston

News that just makes ya go: Wow. Genial actor moppet Owen Wilson has joined the Disney+ Loki series alongside Tom Hiddleston, according to Comic Book. Details on his character are being kept under wraps for the moment, but my sources are saying Wilson is “bringing a real aw-shucks attitude to the role.” Those sources are every single thing Owen Wilson has ever done.

Loki will see Hiddleston reprise the role of Asgard’s resident trickster god after the character snagged the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. Wilson’s casting is only the second non-Hiddleston announcement since Yesterday co-star Sophia Di Martino joined the series. Ricky & Morty writer Michael Waldron will serve as showrunner and write the pilot, with Sex Education director Kate Herron helming the six-episode first season.

Back in August of 2019, Hiddleston discussed the humor in the show and teased some powerful new opponents for Loki.

“I feel like I know him, I’ve been playing him for 10 years now, and that’s crazy to me. By the time it’s out, I’ll be 40. When I was cast I was 29, which is a great chunk of my life…but the point is, there’s a sense of ‘I know this character now, I feel the audience knows him.’Playing him, and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges which then have to change him in different ways is the most exciting aspect of it. You have his specific gifts, his intelligence, his treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents the like of which he has never seen or known.”

For more on Loki, check out the first details out of San Diego Comic-Con. Make sure to get caught up on all of Marvel’s Disney+ plans with the latest updates on WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.