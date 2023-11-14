Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the finale of Loki Season 2.

The Big Picture Loki's Season 2 finale is a stunning and creative conclusion to the series, but it should be the end of Loki's story for now.

Loki has transformed from a selfish troublemaker into one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, taking on the role of the Keeper of Time.

While there may not be a Season 3 of Loki, it doesn't mean we won't see Loki or his companions again in the MCU, as they could be valuable allies in future battles against Kang and his variants.

Loki Season 2 has just had its finale, but maybe it should actually be the series finale. Some of us might have a hard time saying that, as Loki really is one of the best things the Marvel Cinematic Universe has going for it right now. The Tom Hiddleston-led series exploded onto the scene in Season 1, delivering a remarkably unique and complex time-bending universe that serves the remarkable purpose of giving the God of Mischief a captivating solo story. Season 2 of the acclaimed series had its ups and downs but stuck the landing with a stunning and creative conclusion.

Loki has now gone from a selfish troublemaker into one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Multiverse, comparable only to figures like The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) and even He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) himself. Through his controlling of time-slipping, Loki has now inadvertently become the new Keeper of Time, watching over a newly organized length of time branches that he single-handedly saved. It's a conclusion so poignant and unique that it really should be the end of Loki's story (at least for now).

Loki Finds His Glorious Purpose in Season 2's Finale

From the very first scene of Loki Season 1, the Loki Laufeyson from the branched Avengers: Endgame timeline that we meet says he's "burdened by a glorious purpose." It's a vague and pompous worldview befitting of the man who tried to destroy New York City, but not even he could predict what we would be in store for him. Once thrust into the timey-wimey world of the Time Variance Authority, Loki goes from a spoiled villain into an existential savior. This is thanks in part to Loki's new companions in his TVA partner Mobius (Owen Wilson), his rebellious variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and more.

The things that Loki has seen and done are remarkable. He has survived apocalyptic timelines, faced a huge smoke monster at the end of time, met various alternate versions of himself, met the person who created his timeline, and so much more. That time creator, He Who Remains, is the person to push Loki on his path to true godhood. After the Season 1 finale, when Loki is sent back in time against his will, the God of Mischief begins slipping in and out of various points in time. The problem is rectified early in Season 2 with the help of tech head O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), but returns when Loki and his crew fail to stop the Temporal Loom from imploding.

Loki miraculously survives the implosion but wakes up in an abandoned TVA. Even worse, he's time-slipping again, popping in and out of various timelines. Loki eventually learns to control his time-slipping, thus making him an all-powerful being capable of traveling through space and time on his own accord. Loki uses his new-found abilities to try and reverse the Loom's implosion, going further and further back in time to do so. He even goes so far back in time to Season 1, such as revisiting Sylvie's killing of He Who Remains and the first time he had a conversation with Mobius.

Though reversing the past proves mostly fruitless, Loki realizes the only way to save the multiverse truly is if he becomes the time-wielding titan that He Who Remains intended him to be. Instead of Victor Timely (Majors) going out to fix the loop (where he disintegrated nine times out of ten), Loki goes out there without a stitch of protective clothing on. As he gets closer and closer to the Loom, Loki gets a new version of his iconic outfit, complete with his signature horns and all. With that, Loki destroys the Loom, leaving hundreds of dying strands around him. Loki gathers all of these strands and ventures out onto a throne out in the unknown, where he creates a new sacred multiverse timeline that looks remarkably similar to the Norse World Tree, Yggdrasil. With Loki's noble sacrifice and seemingly permanent isolation, the TVA is able to thrive once more. Now its characters, such as Mobius, are able to live out their lives as they see fit, all while Loki watches over them from afar.

Every Character's Story Seems Wrapped Up in 'Loki' Season 2