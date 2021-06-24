From yet another catchy opening song to Loki's historic bisexual reveal, here's all the Episode 3 Easter eggs.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 3, "Lamentis."]

As Loki reached its midway point with Episode 3, “Lamentis," the most mischievous duo in the universe found themselves out of the grasp of the Time Variance Authority on Lamentis-1, one of the many doomed apocalypses that populate the multiverse.

While the very location of “Lamentis” made the episode far shorter on Easter eggs than the previous two entries in this delightfully devilish series, writer Bisha K. Ali and director Kate Herron made sure to pack Episode 3 with enough blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments to keep us on our toes.

“Demons” by Hayley Kiyoko

Similar to Episode 2, Episode 3 kicks off with an upbeat song that perhaps hints at what’s to come. Last week, it was Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For A Hero," which suggested that the Variant’s role in this story may be more heroic than we thought. This week, the episode opens with the song “Demons” by Hayley Kiyoko, a song that possesses lyrics that sure sound like they describe Sylvie’s mind enchantment magic:

“Please, forgive me, I've got demons in my head / Tryna eat me, tryna feed me lies until I'm dead.”

The TemPad

The TemPad is the item used by the Time Variance Authority to traverse across the multiverse. In Episode 3, it also serves as a MacGuffin, as the goal of the episode is to charge the TemPad so Loki and Sylvie can return to TVA HQ. The TemPad is eventually destroyed as Loki is thrown out of the train heading for the evacuation vessel, leaving the pair virtually stranded on the doomed planet.

Lamentis-1

The main locale of Episode 3, Lamentis-1 is a doomed mining planet located at the very edge of Kree space. The Kree, of course, were featured in Captain Marvel.

As for Lamentis-1, the planet actually does feature in the Marvel Comics, as the gorgeous yet damned landscape appeared in Annihilation: Conquest Prologue #1 (2007), which represents the only time it's popped up in the source material.

Sylvie

After fans spent the last week referring to the Variant as Lady Loki, the woman herself reveals that is not her name — she now goes by Sylvie. Here on Earth, Sylvie originates from the Latin word for “Silva," which means forest. As such, the name Sylvie means “from the forest” or “of the forest."

Sylvie’s Broken Horn

One of the many mysteries surrounding Sylvie is her broken horn, which can be seen clear as day while she and Loki trade childhood memories and musings on the meaning of love while on the train. As we continue to learn about Sylvie, the details surrounding her disdain for the name “Loki” and her missing horn will hopefully come to light.

Bisexual Reveal

Just a couple of weeks after the debut episode of Loki confirmed that the infamous God of Mischief is gender-fluid, “Lamentis” pushed the character further in the direction of inclusion, as it’s revealed that Loki is bisexual (as is Sylvie).

Here’s what Herron had to say about the historic moment on Twitter:

Loki's Drunken Asgardian Folk Song

Unfortunately for viewers, Disney+’s official subtitles didn’t translate Loki’s drunken Asgardian folk song into English. Loki does, however, take it upon himself to sprinkle in a handful of human-language lines, providing us with the following lyric:

“When she sings, she sings come home.”

While it’s virtually impossible to decode the song’s literal meaning, context clues — such as the tone and tenor — suggest that it’s a traditional Asgardian song, perhaps sung at celebrations and funerals, before battles or after the war has been won.

Another!

Just like his brother the God of Thunder did during his first visit to Midgard in Thor, Loki slams his glass to the ground in excitement as he calls for another drink.

New episodes of Loki premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

