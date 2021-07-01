From Lokis galore to the return of Lady Sif to a hint at Blade, here's all of the Easter Eggs in "The Nexus Event."

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 4, "The Nexus Event."]

Another week, another Loki, and another Loki — literally, as Episode 4, “The Nexus Event," introduces Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to a handful of brand-new and increasingly bizarre Loki variants.

The various new versions of Loki are far from the only Easter Eggs crammed into “The Nexus Event,” as director Kate Herron and episode writer Eric Martin made sure to pack Episode 4 with plenty of juicy winks, nods, and references for eagle-eyed (and eared) fans to consume.

Young Sylvie Has Some Familiar Toys

In the episode’s opening scene, the audience is transported to Sylvie’s original timeline, where we see the young Goddess of Mischief doing what kids do: using their imagination and playing with toys. Unlike our Earthbound toys, though, Sylvie is telling herself stories of the Valkyries while playing with a wooden wolf doll that likely represents Fenris, Hela’s giant pet wolf that’s seen in Thor: Ragnarok.

Ravonna Renslayer’s TVA Designation: A-23

As young Ravonna Renslayer attempts to arrest and process even younger Sylvie at the Time Variance Authority headquarters, it’s revealed that Renslayer’s old uniform number — from before she became one of the TVA’s higher-ups — was A-23. A-23 is likely a reference to Avengers #23, the comic book that not only represents Renslayer’s first appearance in Marvel Comics, but also features Kang the Conquerer, her famed love interest.

Losing Is in Loki’s Nature

As Sylvie and Loki sit on Lamentis-1, gazing upon the impending arrival of their certain doom as it crashes down on the horizon, Sylvie wonders what it means to be a Loki and if their defining trait is that they lose.

“Do you think what makes a Loki a Loki is that we're destined to lose?" Sylvie wonders defeatedly.

This notion of Loki being an inherent loser harkens all the way back to one of the character’s earliest Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances in 2012’s The Avengers, when Agent Coulson told the God of Mischief something similar:

“You're going to lose. It's in your nature,” Coulson famously and heroically remarked. “You lack conviction."

Also, in an appropriate twist, Loki is taken by surprise and “stabbed” in the back, just as he killed Coulson in The Avengers as well as (as noted by Mobius) many other people.

"Kree, Titans, Vampires"

Perhaps the most obvious of all the Easter Eggs in “The Nexus Event,” Mobius drops a massive, in-your-face reference to three other types of beings the populate the Marvel Cinematic Universe, two of which we’ve already met: Kree, Titans, and Vampire.

The Kree, of course, is Ronan the Accuser’s alien race that is also the primary antagonists of Captain Marvel. In addition to Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel, the Kree also appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Endgame, and are mentioned in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The Kree also figure to play a role in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, 2022's The Marvels.

Meanwhile, Titan is the homeworld of the Mad Titan Thanos. As for vampires, while audiences have yet to officially encounter one in the MCU, that darkness is certainly on its way to the franchise with Wanda in possession of the Darkhold, and projects like Moon Knight and Blade around the corner in Phase 4.

Quips

Of the many traits that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become known for, the franchise’s penchant for timely quips ranks near the top. This week, though, Loki didn’t find himself in the mood for wisecracks following the TVA’s arrest of him and Sylvie:

“I know you’ve got some quip you’re dying to say,” Mobius points out.

“I don’t have a quip. I’ve got nothing to say,” Loki retorts. Unsurprisingly, though, the next sentence wound up being a quip, as he remarks that he should have as much security detail as Sylvie.

Lady Sif

As Loki wallows in the genuinely terrifying Time Loop Prison, his torturer takes the form of Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander).

Lady Sif, the Asgardian warrior, ally of Thor, and member of the Warriors Three makes her first physical appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor: The Dark World back in 2013. (While Lady Sif’s name was mentioned in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, she did not physically appear on-screen.)

Ravonna’s Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Pen

Mentioned in our Episode 2 Easter egg article, Mobius once again takes a lingering look at Ravonna’s Franklin D. Roosevelt High School pen. Given the knowledge about the TVA that the audience now possesses, it stands to reason that this pen that has Mobius so intrigued will pop up again before the season’s end. Who knows — maybe in his past life, Mobius grew up in Brooklyn and is the inventor of the jet ski.

“If You Love Me (Really Love Me)”

One of the trademarks of Loki thus far has been its subversive use of pop songs, as Episode 2 opened with Bonnie Tyler’s 1984 Footloose soundtrack hit “Holding Out For A Hero,” while Episode 3 kicked itself off to the sounds of Hayley Kiyoko’s “Demons.” Episode 4 continues that trend as Brenda Lee’s rendition of “If You Love Me (Really Love Me)” plays as the credits roll.

Loki Variants in the Post-Credit Scene

“The Nexus Event” contained Loki’s first post-credit scene and it was a doozy, as it revealed that Loki not only survived his encounter with the TVA’s Existence Erasing Baton of Death (patent pending), but that other Loki variants have done the same, particularly: Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant’s hilariously costumed character), Kid Loki, Alligator Loki, and Boastful Loki.

“Is this Hel?”

Upon first viewing, it appears that Loki — quite reasonably — asks the other Loki variants if he’s in hell. A deeper dive into the closed captions, though, reveals that Loki actually asked “Is this Hel?”, which, in addition to the likes of Asgard and Midgard, is one of the Nine Realms in Norse Mythology.

Classic Loki

Played by the excellent Richard E. Grant — who warns main Loki that he'll die unless he comes with them — Classic Loki is suited and booted in the character's original comic book look from when he first debuted in Marvel's "Journey into Mystery #85" back in 1962.

Destroyed Avengers Tower

In that very same post-credit scene, Loki appears to awaken in a destroyed version of New York City, as evidenced by the fact that a crumbled Avengers Tower can be seen in the background, which likely makes this purgatorial place a timeline where Loki's 2012 attack on Earth succeeded.

New episodes of Loki premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

