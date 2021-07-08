From Loki’s very first comic book appearance to Throg, the Frog of Thunder, "Journey Into Mystery" was packed with Easter Eggs.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 5, "Journey Into Mystery."]

“Journey Into Mystery," the title of the fifth and penultimate chapter of Loki's first season, is actually quite misleading when considering the sheer volume of Marvel Easter eggs, deep cuts, hints, winks, and nods that are littered throughout the 49-minute-long episode, all of which are no mystery at all. From Loki’s very first comic book appearance to Throg, the Frog of Thunder — from the infamous Thanos-copter to about half-a-dozen (more or less) references to Kang the Conqueror, here are all of the Easter Eggs scattered across the Time Variance Authority’s multiversal landfill wasteland known as The Void.

“Journey Into Mystery”

"Journey Into Mystery", the name of Episode 5, was also the name of a Marvel Comic series that first began in 1952 and featured the first proper appearance of modern Loki in 1962’s “Journey into Mystery No. 85”.

Thanos Copter

“Journey into Mystery” was full of obscure, deep-cut Easter Eggs, and the Thanos Copter was no exception.

Making its first appearance in 1979’s “Spidey Super Stories #39,” the Mad Titan uses the Thanos copter to try to steal the Cosmic Cube, which is referred to as The Tesseract in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, from Hell-Cat.

Throg

Similar to Croci or Alligator Loki or whatever you want to call it, Throg, the Frog of Thunder, can be spotted buried in the soil as the camera pans down to reveal the Lokis’ underground hide-out. Throg is, somehow, a real Marvel Comics hero, having first debuted in May 2009's "Lockjaw and the Pet Avengers #1."

Qeng Tower

In the closing moments of Episode 4, “The Nexus Event”, eagle-eyed fans immediately -- and as it turns out, incorrectly -- assumed that they had spotted Stark Tower in the background of The Void. Instead, as “Journey Into Mystery” reveals, that destroyed skyscraper is, in fact, Qeng Tower, which is a reference to 2015’s “All-New, All-Different Avengers” storyline that saw Qeng Enterprises acquire Stark Industries. It would later be revealed that the head of Qeng was actually the infamous time-traveling warlord Kang the Conqueror. Qeng, Kang -- get it?

RoxxiWine

A callback to its own lore, The Void-bound Lokis are drinking boxed wine from Roxxcart, the massive, futuristic superstore featured in Episode 2, “The Variant”.

President Loki

The easily betrayed yet shockingly well dressed (considering the post-apocalyptic, intergalactic purgatory nature of The Void) President Loki has a history in the comics: “Vote Loki”, a four-part series published in 2016, was a satire about the 2016 Presidential Election. Maybe Loki did actually win that race and everything since has just been an elaborate projection.

Polybius

In what may be the deepest cut Easter Egg of them all, an arcade game named “Polybius” can be seen behind Classic Loki in the Loki Lair (that’s what we’re calling it now). While the game has no Marvel connections, it is something that’s based in reality… sort of. You see, Polybius isn’t a real game at all, but rather, an urban legend about one.

As the story goes, in what people believed to be a pseudo-MK-Ultra experiment, government agents placed various Polybius arcade gaming stations across Oregon arcades during the 80s in order to study its psychoactive effects on the brain, as the gameplay was alleged to have had psychoactive and addictive effects.

Space Mission

Unlike its acid-tripping counterpart Polybius, Space Mission — another arcade game seen in the Loki Lair — was, in fact, a very real video game that could be found across American arcades following its 1976 release.

Alioth the Usurper

Alioth, the giant smoke monster that patrolled the skies of The Void, is actually a Marvel Comics villain, having first debuted in 1993’s "Avengers: The Terminatrix Objective #1". The comic, coincidentally enough, also features Kang the Conqueror. Not only that, but Terminatrix is the alias of Ravonna Renslayer. Noticing a theme here?

Ecto Cooler

Keeping up the trend of this series' hilarious affinity for obscure, sugar-filled 90's beverages — remember, Mobius can be seen drinking Josta in the early episodes at various points — Kid Loki can be seen drinking an Ecto Cooler, which was Hi-C's promotional drink for the animated series Real Ghostbusters.

Giant Yellowjacket Helmet

As the four Lokis wander through the wastelands of The Void, a gigantic version of Yellowjacket’s helmet — the villain portrayed by Corey Stoll in 2015’s Ant-Man, which suggests that there’s a timeline where instead of dying, Darren Cross succeed and eventually turned himself into a giant version of Yellowjacket, similar to Ant-Man himself in Captain America: Civil War.

Ronan’s Ship The Dark Aster

Similar to the Yellowjacket helmet, a fallen version of The Dark Aster, the ship used by Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy, can be seen in the distance.

S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier

Continuing the trend of notable-MCU-objects-spotted-on-the-dystopian-horizon, one of SHEILD’s constantly crashing helicarriers can be seen in the distance of The Void.

USS Eldridge

While not connected to the source material, the USS Eldridge does have a basis in the “real world”, as the Navy warship has long been the subject of a conspiracy theory known as the Philadelphia Experiment, which alleges that the crew of the USS Eldridge was transported to another dimension where its helpless crew was killed by aliens. Sort of like Event Horizon, except aliens instead of demons.

Mobius’ Pizza Truck

Riding in like the knight in shining armor that he is, our beloved Mobius once again saved the day, this time rescuing Sylvie from certain Alioth-induced death in none other than a pizza delivery truck. That pizza truck features a license plate that reads “GRN-W1D”, which is a tribute to late Marvel Comics writer Mark Gruenwald. The truck also has a resemblance to — if you squint hard enough — the Pizza Planet truck from the Pixar universe, another of Disney’s many toys in their IP sandbox.

Oswald and the Martians

As Mobius tears through the multiversal hellscape, he drives past a drive-in theater sign promoting Oswald and the Martians, a reference to an animated short titled Mars, which was released in the year 1930 and featured Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a character created by none other than Walt Disney just a year before the introduction of Mickey Mouse. Just goes to show that you don't always get it right on your first try.

The Living Tribunal’s Head

More evidence that the Time Variance Authority has been working overtime to keep its grasp on the multiverse, the severed head of The Living Tribunal — a cosmic being tasked with monitoring and maintaining the multiverse — has been banished to The Void, further suggesting that the TVA is doing everything in their power to keep the multiverse out of business.

Loki’s Norse Mythology Sword Laevateinn

Gifted to him by Kid Loki, the golden, flaming dagger Lævateinn — which Loki can summon at will — is straight out of Norse Mythology.

Kang the Conqueror’s Home (Chronopolis?)

The closing shot of the penultimate episode sees Loki and Sylvie finally uncovering the man behind the curtain as they’re able to enchant, and subsequently defeat Alioth, allowing them a glimpse at what could be Chronopolis, the home of Kang the Conqueror.

Some fans think Chronoplis has already been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the quantum realm scene in Ant-Man and the Wasp. With Kang already confirmed to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the constant references to him in this episode — Qeng, Alioth, Ravonna Renslayer — suggest that our two timeline-hopping heroes are finally knocking on his front door.

