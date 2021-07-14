[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki episode 6, "For All Time. Always."]

Meet Kang...kind of! Loki's season finale—not a series finale, as it turns out—brought our main Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) to the Citadel at the End of Time, where, shockingly, Jonathan Majors made his MCU debut, straight-up serving in a purple-and-gold cape combo that makes Doctor Strange look like he works at a Home Depot. It's great, and Majors basically carries 30 minutes of the episode on magnetism alone, but is the Lovecraft Country star playing time-traveler, supervillain, and Fantastic Four relative Kang the Conqueror, as was reported last year along with the news he'd appear in Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania? The answer is as complicated as the multiverse itself. Although Majors does drop the word "conqueror" in there, he never mentions the name Kang, instead going by the more enigmatic title "He Who Remains." That happens to also be the name of a comparatively minor Marvel comics character, first appearing in Thor #245 by writer Len Wein and artist John Buscema, who was revealed in those pages to be the mastermind behind the Time Variance Authority. That character decidedly does not look like Jonathan Majors. That character looks like this:

Image via Marvel Comics

But like the comic book version, Majors' character does exist at the very end of time, sowing the seeds of every event to happen across all of time. As he explains, the much-discussed Multiversal War was fought between different Variants of himself, a conflict that only ended when this specific Variant was able to harness the power of the time-eating monstrosity, Alioth. (The big scary smoke monster that ate Richard E. Grant.) If we take his word at face value, this is a "good" Variant, with far worse versions of He Who Remains waiting in the wings to cause all-out multiversal chaos. All that he and the TVA does—the pruning, the manipulation, the refusal to let Owen Wilson ride a jet-ski—is to ensure those Variants remain at bay. Sylvie, being a deeply traumatized hothead, immediately punts Hiddleston's Loki into another timeline and stabs He Who Remains in the chest, officially branching the Sacred Timeline in countless directions and kicking off a Multiverse of MadnessTM.

Image via Marvel Studios

So what does this mean for the future (and past and present) of the MCU? Well, the Majors we met in the season finale is dead, but his more menacing Variant—the ones they've built statues for in whatever timeline Loki landed in at episode's end—certainly feels like the franchise's next Thanos-sized Big Bad. The character is still going to be around for the third Ant-Man film, which doesn't hit theaters until 2023, but he's also clearly going to play into the events of Sam Raimi's upcoming Doctor Strange three-quel, quite literally subtitled In the Multiverse of Madness. At the same time Marvel confirmed Loki season 2, the studio also dropped the news Tom Hiddleston will appear in Multiverse of Madness alongside the already-confirmed Elisabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, directly tying that third Benedict Cumberbatch standalone film to the Disney+ Marvel shows.

It's also important to note that a large portion of Loki's story, especially in this season 1 finale, was devoted to explaining in great detail what Variants are; to making sure the audience definitely, definitely understood that the same exact character can exist in countless universes but look and act differently. Why? Before Multiverse of Madness debuts—and well before Kang dives into Quantumania—we have to make a stop at Spider-Man: No Way Home, which all reports indicate will feature more than a few Peter Parkers, and they ain't all gonna' look like Tom Holland.

