In 2021, Tom Hiddleston returned to the beloved role of Loki, the God of Mischief, for the series of the same name on Disney+, the first Marvel project to center solely on his character. Loki took place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows an alternate version of the trickster god after he took off with the powerful Tesseract and created a new timeline. He was then captured by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organization devoted to managing the Sacred Timeline who sought his help in tracking down another version of himself, a woman known as Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). The series was acclaimed by critics and fans alike. It was always intended to have a limited run and came to an end in 2023.

Loki entertained viewers for a total of two seasons and 12 episodes as a fascinating look at the multiverse and the character of Loki in particular, complete with his all-too-familiar ambiguous morality and shifting allegiances. The best episodes presented a compelling plot, especially the elements of time travel and the multiverse, as well as great moments for its characters, especially Loki and Sylvie.

12 "Breaking Brad" – Season 2, Episode 2

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki were desperate to find Sylvie as the TVA was on the brink of temporal meltdown in “Breaking Brad.” Thinking that Hunter X-5 (Rafael Casal) had encountered Sylvie, the female variant of Loki, and could give them some information, Loki and Mobius tracked him down and found him living in the Sacred Timeline as an actor named Brad Wolfe, and they captured him and took him to TVA headquarters for interrogation. Meanwhile, Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) were missing.

After a strong start to Season 2, “Breaking Brad” didn’t quite deliver the way the premiere had, but it still had its high points. Over the course of the series overall, Loki went through a lot of growth and character development, but he had his moments in this episode where in his desperation to get information, his darker side won out. But the episode also provided an interesting look at how TVA staff dealt with learning about who they really were, as some of them made comfortable lives for themselves.

11 "1893" – Season 2, Episode 3

IMDb Score: 7.7/10

Mobius, Loki, Sylvie, Ravonna and Miss Minutes all headed to the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair in “1893,” and all wanted to track down Kang variant Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), each with their own reasons. Ravonna’s quest was to get a TVA handbook to young Victor Timely, which led to his creation of the organization—but her infatuation with the man led to her and Miss Minutes turning on each other. Meanwhile, Mobius and Loki were looking for him so they could prevent his corruption.

Although not one of the strongest episodes of the series, “1893” still had a lot to offer and plenty of great moments, especially where time travel was concerned—it was always a delight to watch the characters in whatever time and place they ended up in, but the setting of 1800s Chicago looked fantastic and gave plenty for the characters to do. But more importantly, the episode presented a paradox with Timely and the creation of the TVA.

10 "Lamentis" – Season 1, Episode 3

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

In “Lamentis,” Loki and the TVA were set to travel Alabama in 2050 to capture the Variant, Sylvie, but during an altercation between Loki and Sylvie, he transported them to Lamentis-1 in 2077, a moon on a collision course with another planet. Their TemPad, which allows them to travel through time, was low on battery, meaning they had to find a way to recharge it and leave before the collision. “Lamentis” was also notable for revealing Loki’s bisexuality, in line with his character in the comics.

“Lamentis” forced Loki and Sylvie to face just how similar they really were. First, the high-stakes, apocalyptic situation on the moon forced the two to team up for survival, and as they worked together and spent more time together, they learned more about each other. Those moments between the two characters were the highlights of the episode and provided great characterization for both of them. It’s also a visually stunning episode, with Lamentis’ purple hues providing beautiful color.

9 "Ouroboros" – Season 2, Episode 1

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

The Season 2 premiere picked up immediately following events of the Season 1 finale. In “Ouroboros,” Loki was literally torn between past, present and future, as he kept moving through time involuntarily at the TVA headquarters. Mobius took Loki to visit Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan), also known as O.B.—the TVA’s only engineer, in charge of technology and more for hundreds of years—to see if he could help. If his solution failed, it could have huge consequences for both Loki and Mobius.

“Ouroboros” began Season 2 with a strong start, as well as a great performance from Quan as the charming and charismatic O.B., who quickly became a fan-favorite character—and one with a lot of history and a crucial role in the series. His name also hinted at the nature of the series, as in mythology, an ouroboros is an image of a snake eating its own tail, appropriate for the way the series deals with multiple timelines.

8 "For All Time. Always." – Season 1, Episode 6

IMDb Rating 8.6/10

In the Season 1 finale, “For All Time. Always.,” Loki and Sylvie were presented with an offer from Miss Minutes on behalf of He Who Remains—they could be restored to their places on the Sacred Timeline without affecting its stability. They refused but were given another choice by the man himself to either kill him or take his place. Sylvie chose to kill him, while Loki was sent back to the TVA, where Mobius had no memory of who he was.

“For All Time. Always.” was a fantastic, fitting way to end the first season, with a compelling cliffhanger to set up the following season. Hiddleston delivered one of his best performances as the character, desperate to prevent whatever might come as a result of Sylvie’s actions. The episode also dealt with the themes of free will and identity, as despite being two versions of the same person with a lot of similarities, Sylvie and Loki proved how different they really were.

7 "Glorious Purpose" – Season 1, Episode 1

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

After picking up the Tesseract, an alternate version of Loki appeared before the TVA. Although a judge sentenced him to be erased from that timeline, Agent Mobius intervened on Loki’s behalf, as he believed the organization could use Loki for their own purposes. Mobius then revealed to Loki that the TVA needed his help to track down a fugitive wanted for murdering TVA's Minute Men and who was actually yet another version of Loki.

“Glorious Purpose” wonderfully set up the plot of Loki and established its universe—most notably, it hinted at the immense power and influence the TVA had over the world. The episode also introduced audiences to a new version of Loki himself—well, multiple versions, considering the variants. In addition to this new Loki, one of the episode’s greatest strengths was the introduction of Mobius and the way the two played off each other.

6 "Heart of the TVA" – Season 2, Episode 4

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

With so many branching timelines, the TVA’s Temporal Loom became overloaded and was heading towards catastrophic failure, so Loki and Mobius enlisted the help of Victor Timely to fix it. Along with O.B., he built a Throughput Multiplier, which Timely insisted on activating himself, but he was killed due to the Loom’s radiation, leaving the device unused and leading the Loom to explode. Meanwhile, Miss Minutes proposed a plan to Ravonna Renslayer—try to take over the TVA themselves rather than create a new He Who Remains.

“Heart of the TVA” was one of the most compelling episodes of Season 2, with a classic time-travel plot, a look at the TVA’s past and, most importantly, a huge cliffhanger with potential ramifications that were just as big. The cast also all delivered standout performances. But the episode’s greatest strength—on top of the plot, even if the time travel made it a little confusing—was Loki’s character development.

5 "The Variant" – Season 1, Episode 2

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

In “The Variant,” Loki got to work helping the TVA track down a variant ultimately revealed to be a female version of himself named Sylvie, who he realized was using major historical events to hide from the TVA. Meanwhile, certain members of the TVA weren’t thrilled with his presence—staff members were unwilling to work with him, given that many of them were searching for numerous other variants of himself.

The overall plot of the series really got underway in “The Variant,” as Loki was put to work and proved to be his typical trickster self, from manipulating Mobius and the TVA to using his wit and charm to his advantage. The episode also revealed more information about the TVA, especially in regard to how the agency’s time travel worked. But most importantly, Sylvie was introduced, and she was thrilling to watch as a different version of Loki.

4 "Science/Fiction" – Season 2, Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

As Season 2 headed towards its conclusion in “Science/Fiction,” Loki awoke after the explosion of the Temporal Loom to find that the TVA was empty and he was once again time-slipping. The time-slipping led Loki to branched timelines, where he found Mobius, Ouroboros and the others, who did not remember him, in their original lives. With some effort, Loki managed to convince them of who he was and what happened to them.

“Science/Fiction” was a compelling episode—it was an exciting follow-up to “Heart of the TVA” and lead-in to the series finale, plus one of the best episodes of the series. With the TVA staff returned to their original lives, the episode showed completely different sides of the characters, which provided some lighthearted moments in the midst of an otherwise high-stakes episode, plus some great moments and performances from the cast.

3 "Journey into Mystery" – Season 1, Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

In “Journey into Mystery,” with Season 1 nearing its end, Loki was trapped in the Void, a sort of purgatory where everything pruned by the TVA was sent, with no way of getting out. There, Loki met more variants of himself—and a monster named Alioth the Usurper—and rather than accept his new reality, chose to try to escape. Meanwhile, Sylvie questioned Ravonna Renslayer about the origins of the TVA.

One of the most enjoyable parts of Loki was meeting all the different versions of the character, and “Journey into Mystery” was no exception—those variants were the heart of the episode, especially as Loki got to know them and challenged the perception that none of them were capable of change. The episode also struck the right balance in tone, alternating between serious, emotional moments and humor, often thanks to the numerous Lokis.

2 "The Nexus Event" – Season 1, Episode 4

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

On Lamentis-1, as the moon proceeded on its crash-course towards a planet, the marooned Loki and Sylvie—their apparent deaths imminent—held hands, creating a Nexus Event and branched timeline and therefore alerting the TVA and putting the two back in the organization’s custody. Loki told Mobius the truth about TVA staff, that they were all variants whose memory had been wiped, and Loki was ultimately imprisoned with his own bad memories, forever playing on a loop.

“The Nexus Event” was a thrilling episode full of twists and turns, barely letting up during its runtime. Loki and Sylvie holding hands in the face of death was a sweet moment—one which ended up saving their lives. It was also a huge moment for Loki, and presumably Sylvie, as well, given her status as a variant, in that he was no longer alone and found a genuine connection with someone else, even if it was just a different version of himself.

1 "Glorious Purpose" – Season 2, Episode 6

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

In the series finale, “Glorious Purpose,” Loki once again used his time-slipping to his advantage by trying to stop the explosion of the Temporal Loom, but to no avail. His time-slipping took him to He Who Remains just before he was killed by Sylvie, and he revealed to Loki the Loom was a failsafe, which, when overloaded, would erase branching timelines and the TVA to preserve the Sacred Timeline. In the end, Loki chose to sacrifice himself to save the timelines and was given a new title—the God of Stories.

It’s fitting that the series finale shared its title with the premiere, bringing things full circle and giving the phrase meaning—and it’s also fitting that the episode was the highest-rated one of Loki. And while the series presented lots of great character development for Loki over its 12 episodes, “Glorious Purpose” gave him his best moment, as he sacrificed himself in the ultimate selfless act, proving how far he’d come.

Watch on Disney+

NEXT: The 10 Best ‘Loki’ Characters, Ranked by Likability