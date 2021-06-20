Loki is already one of Disney+ biggest successes, and to make sure our hype for the show’s next episode doesn’t get lost in time, the streaming platform released a new featurette starring Owen Wilson, Wunmi Mosaku, and Sophia Di Martino. Named “Humble Loki”, the new featurette has the show’s stars presenting the God of Mischief.

In the featurette, the three stars read a text being show from behind the camera, taking turns to describe Disney+’s new MCU series. As the cast realizes what they are reading, the three looks confused, as it seems there’s something wrong with their lines, as they praise the God of Mischief in hyperbolic ways. When the three actors stop reading their lines and ask who wrote the feature, the camera turns to Tom Hiddleston (Loki), smiling while holding a board and pen.

The full presentation reads:

“Just when you thought you’ve seen the last of the MCU’s most devilishly handsome and debonair character, Marvel’s unsung hero is back with his signature wit and charm you can’t live without. Get ready for Loki, a superior character, more powerful than all of the Avengers put together.”

That’s definitely a mischievous way to describe “humble” Loki and a perfect reminder of the character’s naughty nature. The series follows a Loki Variant (Hiddleston) enlisted by Time Variance Authority agent Mobius (Wilson) to catch another Loki (Di Martino) that has been causing trouble all over the timeline. Mosaku plays a grumpy TVA enforcer who’s usually right to distrust the Loki Variant. The series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravona Renslayer, a director in the TVA that might be more than what she seems at first glance, as the comic character a former ally/enemy of Kang the Conqueror. Kang is the big baddie set to debut in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and that might have already been teased in Loki.

New Loki episodes debut on Disney+ every Wednesday. Check the new featurette below.

