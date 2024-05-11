The Big Picture Honor Loki's decade-long MCU run with a new Funko Set depicting a pivotal Season 1 episode.

The figure sees Tom Hiddleston's Loki facing off against Boastful Loki, Kid Loki, Classic Loki and Alligator Loki.

The MCU's future for Loki remains uncertain, but fans can enjoy the beloved series on Disney+.

When it comes to the Marvel series on Disney+, there’s no show as beloved as Loki. The time-travel sci-fi adventure finally saw Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief in a starring role with Loki just releasing its critically acclaimed second season last fall. Now, to honor the actor’s over a decade-long run as the popular Marvel anti-hero, Loki is getting his own Funko Pop Moment set.

Loki The Void Deluxe Funko Pop Moment depicts the opening of Season 1, Episode 5, “Journey Into Mystery”. The title itself was a reference to the god’s half-brother Thor’s first comic appearance. However, the Easter eggs in this thrilling penultimate episode didn’t stop there, as Loki met different variants of himself. This included Classic Loki played by Richard E. Grant, Boastful Loki played by Deobia Oparel, and Kid Loki played by Jack Veal with Alligator Loki by his side.

They’re all there to greet Hiddleston’s Loki in The Void as our favorite anti-hero is trying to find Sylvie after escaping the Time Variance Authority (TVA). The Funko set features Loki on the ground in shock, staring himself right in the face. Like all Deluxe Moment sets, the figures come in a plastic shell case and feature a highly detailed backdrop. This particular set has the post-apocalyptic Void wasteland with the monstrous Alioth watching over it.

Loki's the Champion of the MCU

Image via Funko

While Hiddleston’s version of the character started out as a villain in 2011’s Thor, only to become the main enemy to The Avengers, with Thor: The Dark World, Loki’s human side was beginning to show. From there, the character in the main timeline would appear in two more films, Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War. The latter of which, Loki, made the ultimate sacrifice, being killed at the hands of Thanos. However, with Avengers: Endgame, came the idea of branching timelines. This is where the Loki of the series comes into play. After escaping with the Tesseract in an alternate “Battle of New York”, the Loki Variant ends up at the TVA, where they recruit him to hunt down a variant.

However, what they don’t tell him at the time is that he’s tracking down a version of himself, Sylvie, which opens a can of emotional worms for Loki. Instead of going the usual MCU route of large-scale action spectacle, Loki went in a more intimate sci-fi direction with John Carpenter-esc thriller moments. It worked wonders for Loki’s character, with Hiddleston giving his best preference as the character. The series, across both of its seasons, had some of the best writing in the superhero genre. Themes of loving yourself and finding your purpose in the universe richly separated this from any other MCU project.

While Loki’s future in the MCU remains uncertain, with the character seemingly getting a definitive ending in Season 2, nothing is ever certain when the God of Mischief is involved. The TVA will be featured in Deadpool & Wolverine this summer, but there have been no signs of Loki’s presence. Until we see Loki again, you can currently order Loki’s The Void Deluxe Funko Pop Moment on Entertainment Earth’s website for $59.99 USD. Loki is also streaming on Disney+ alongside the rest of the MCU.

Loki Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Release Date June 9, 2021 Cast Tom Hiddleston , Owen Wilson , Gugu Mbatha-Raw , Richard E. Grant Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Franchise Marvel

