Marvel Studios has come out with two new Funko Pops. The new collectibles feature Loki, Sylvie, and Throg aka Frog Thor. We saw all these characters during Disney+’s Loki Season 1. During Avengers: Endgame, The God of Mischief from a different timeline manages to escape with the Tesseract, however, he was soon caught by the Time Variance Authority aka the TVA. From there on he’s recruited by the TVA to find one of his variants, Sylvie, aka Female Loki. As we go on this adventure with Loki, we see many variants of him including an Alligator Loki.

The new Funko set showcases a tender moment between Loki and Sylvie from Episode 3 as they accept their doomed fates on the apocalyptic planet Lamentis just before the TVA came to their rescue. We see figurines of The God and Goddess of Mischief sitting on some purple rocks, time doors behind them.

While, Alligator Loki or Lokigator, was just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Loki variants, fans were surprised to see the first Thor variant in the series as well. During episode 5 of the Disney+series, fans spotted, a Thor who also happens to be a frog, desperately trying to reach a Mjolnir, but he’s trapped in a jar. The makers also revealed that they got actor Chris Hemsworth to record voice work for this variant. Now fans can have their own version of Thog in a jar thanks to the new Funko Pops.

The events of Loki Season 1, have had a great impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Sylvie killing, He Who Remains, the path for Kang, the Conqueror to conquer is wide open. The last scene of the show indeed left Loki in a new timeline where Kang is overseeing the TVA.

In an interview with TotalFilm, Tom Hiddleston teased Season 2 saying, "What can I say? It’s very much continuing to excite and challenge me... At the end of Season 1, the story isn’t over. I think that’s really clear. Loki’s almost more unstable, and as turbulent and passionate and chaotic as he’s ever been. And maybe some of that needs resolution. There’s stuff to unpack." Speaking about his cameo in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder the actor said,

I’m living in a question mark. It’s all unknown. You know, I used to think that I could predict these things, but I literally have no idea. And I’m not even doing an Andrew Garfield! I just don’t know.

There’s no release date set for Loki Season 2. Meanwhile, check out more images below: