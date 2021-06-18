Plus how many people actually work at the TVA and what can he say about Sophia Di Martino’s character?

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Loki, Season 1, Episode 2, "The Variant."]

If you’ve finished the first two episodes of Loki, you probably have a few questions like what are the stones on the heads of the Time-Keepers? How many people work at the TVA and are they all human? How old is Owen Wilson’s Mobius character? What is this Multiverse War that was talked about in the first episode? What exactly are the reset charges that the TVA uses to reset time? And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

So when I got to speak to Loki head writer Michael Waldron after finishing Loki Episode 2, I tried my best to not only ask the things I already mentioned, but we also talked about how much free will people have in the MCU and how much is being controlled by the Time-Keepers, what can he say about the character played by Sophia Di Martino who was introduced in Episode 2, how Loki’s gender identity is fluid, the biggest challenges when making the series, if he’s pitched Marvel on Loki Season 2, and more.

Check out what Michael Waldron had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Watch: Owen Wilson Answers a "Fan" Question About 'Armageddon'... from 'Loki' Head Writer Michael Waldron

Finally, if you missed my deep dive conversation where he talked about how he got his break in Hollywood, what it’s really like working with Marvel on some of their biggest properties, the behind-the-scenes of making Loki, how he got the job writing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and more, click here.

Michael Waldron:

How much free will do people in the MCU have? Because you can make the argument that the Time-Keepers are deciding everything you’re going to do.

What can he say about Sophia Di Martino’s character that is introduced at the end of episode two?

Was the series always going to start at Avengers Tower in 2012?

How many people actually work at the TVA?

Do other types of people work at the TVA besides humans?

How much backstory of the Time Keepers and their existence did they figure out?

What can he say about the stones that are on the heads of the Time-Keepers?

Can the Time-Keepers be killed? Are they Gods?

How the first episode talks about the Multiverse War. How does this series open the door to what will happen in Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home?

How old is Owen Wilson’s Mobius character?

Easter eggs talk.

How Loki’s sexuality is listed as fluid.

Explains the reset charge which resets time.

Was Hunter B-15 originally written as a black woman?

Has he pitched Marvel on a Loki Season 2?

What were the biggest challenges when making Loki?

Image via Marvel Studios

