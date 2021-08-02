Loki was an intriguing and strange show, but it could've been much, much stranger. In a recent interview, Loki head writer Michael Waldron expressed that there were a bunch of unused scenes, including a fight scene that would have ended with a laser-mounted armadillo getting punted. Yes, you read that right.

On the Ringer-Verse podcast, Waldron was asked about this bizarre concept, and while there are other unusual concepts brought up, this is the most, well, unusual:

"Once upon a time, the opening of Episode 3 – when Sylvie is attempting to infiltrate Hunter C-20's mind – that actually turned into kind of a fight sequence where the TVA had defenses in place. So there are people in the memory, and the beach bar actually turned on Sylvie and were attacking her, and it got crazier and crazier – and there were little kids attacking her, and then I literally wrote in that an armadillo with a laser mounted on it comes [into] the beach bar and is firing, and Sylvie kicks it like a soccer ball out into the ocean. That was in a script."

Rather than just finding a more elegant solution, Waldron implies that that scene was toned down for being too bizarre, even for this show: "Kevin [Feige] often references that to me. ... He's like, 'That might be the bar for [being] too much.'"

Admittedly, an armadillo with a laser sounds hilarious, but it's understandable that it was cut out. At least we got a Loki alligator, or a Lokigator if you will — though it leaves one wondering what would've happened if Lokigator had a laser mounted on it too. Feige probably wouldn't have liked it either. Or maybe he'll change his mind for Season 2. After all, there's a multiverse now, so the likelihood of another Lokigator appearing with a laser is possible.

Speaking of Season 2, there isn't a release date yet, but you can listen to the Ringer-Verse podcast to discover what else was in Waldron's mind while creating the show, including expanding on those original plans for Loki swiping the Infinity Stones and having "a Rick & Morty-style montage." Season 1 of Loki is currently available to stream on Disney+.

