The newest Marvel series Loki is hurtling through time and space to premiere on Disney+ on June 11, which means star Tom Hiddleston is about ready to drop more hints about what the mysterious show is actually going to be about.

In an interview with Empire, Hiddleston gave the most telling statements yet about what path his series may take as well as what some of the already released imagery may tell us. Don’t worry, Hiddleston was careful to not pull a Tom Holland and steered clear of any major spoilers.

“I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show’s] logo, which seems to refresh and restore,” Hiddleston told Empire. “The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don’t know whether, across the MCU, he’s a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don’t know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake.”

According to Hiddleston, it seems like Loki may be turning over a new leaf in his life and his own series certainly seems like the place to do it. Keep in mind, the version of the character he's playing in this new series is the one from the end of Marvel's Avengers, before the growth that occurred in Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. As to whether he will be hero, villain, or anti-hero — it's anyone's guess as to what identity he will take on.

RELATED: New 'Loki' Trailer Teases All the Time Variance Traveling Thor's Little Brother Will Do

Hiddleston offered even more of an explicit hint that somehow, in some way, the logo is going to offer insights about what Loki’s journey will look like.

“I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I thought it was very exciting because I’ve always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?”

For the non-British, a sixpence is a coin so the equivalent phrase would be that Loki can “turn on a dime” by changing his entire being, motivations and at all, at a moment’s notice. Considering how many times the trickster has died and come back to life, Hiddleston’s words aren’t an exaggeration: Loki is perhaps the most slippery character to give his own show.

In addition to Hiddleston, the series will also feature quite an eclectic cast that includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, and Sasha Lane. All six episodes of the series are directed by Kate Herron (Sex Education) and Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) is serving as head writer.

KEEP READING: Here's How the Pandemic Changed Marvel's Phase 4 Release Timeline

Share Share Tweet Email

'Flashback' Trailer Finds Dylan O'Brien Having Horrific Visions of Maika Monroe Christopher MacBride wrote and directed the trippy thriller, which co-stars Hannah Gross, Emory Cohen and Keir Gilchrist.

Read Next