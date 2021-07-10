Also, Michael Waldron reveals who his favorite Loki variant is. (It's the one you probably think.)

If your favorite Loki variant happens to be Alligator Loki, then know that you and Loki head writer Michael Waldron are on the same page. "They're all great, I mean, but come on," he told Collider during a one-on-one conversation following the premiere of Episode 5 of the Disney+ series, which focuses on the adventures — and ultimately, redemption story — of the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston).

Alligator Loki is just one of the delightfully random curveballs thrown at viewers by Waldron and the creative team behind the show, which has consistently delivered massive twists since its premiere, including an emerging love story which is more complicated than your typical romance. After all, the introduction of a female Loki variant known as Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) didn't just give the titular hero a chance at love; it opened up a whole new level of insight into Loki as a character.

In the interview below, Waldron goes into detail about how the character of Sylvie was key to the show's creation, the most fun they had in the writers' room, why they wanted to avoid the more expected time travel path for the show, and how he feels about the Marvel approach to making television.

Collider: So I want to start off by asking you about Sylvie — at what point during the initial pitch process where you like, "What we need in here is a female Loki"?

MICHAEL WALDRON: I mean, very early on in the process, I knew that I wanted to position somebody opposite Tom, opposite Tom's Loki, who had the same energy in a way, but also a totally different energy, that female energy, and a different backstory, and a different kind of trauma and driving crusade. And so, yeah, Sylvie was a part of the part of my earliest pitches to Marvel.

At what point did you want that to have a romantic undercurrent to it?

WALDRON: That was another thing, very, very early on. It felt like that would be a interesting thing to explore, that you only could do in a show about different timelines and variances, with a character perhaps very uniquely suited to sort of being attracted to themselves.

But it's one thing, I guess, to be narcissistic and to think you're great and everything, it's another thing to really believe that, to project that outwardly. It's another thing to really believe that and to actually practice self-love and everything. So if the show is about Loki falling for Sylvie a little bit, the hope was always that maybe that it's also about him learning to forgive himself.

It feels like it unlocks something about his character that might've been hard to access otherwise.

WALDRON: Yeah, yeah, for sure. I mean, Loki is a character who I think, at the top of our show, did not like to look inward. He is just a character who doesn't like to self reflect, and would rather pontificate, and would rather scheme, because he's good at it, because he's very clever. And when faced with an actual mirror of himself, he sees things that are attractive and that he empathizes with. He also sees things that are broken and wounded, and it helps him understand those very things in his own psyche. So it just, it all added up to just an interesting dynamic.

Coming into this, was it at all daunting to realize, "Okay, I've got this character who is a fan favorite, who does have a lot of sympathy with the audience, but is, especially at the point in which he's entering the story, a mass murderer"?

WALDRON: Yeah. I mean, he has done terrible things. That was part of the work that the first episode had to do, was hold him accountable for that, sort of lay him bare and everything. And the journey that he's been on has been one of reckoning with that. Is it possible to atone for that? I think Loki's still trying to figure that out.

Of course. How key to all of that was the sequence where essentially he watches his own death?

WALDRON: I think vital. I think, for me, that's one of the most important scenes in the show because this is a guy who has been driven by glorious purpose, by the feeling that everything he does is in the service of his grand destiny. In that moment, he sees that no, it was his destiny to get his neck snapped by the bad guy he was working for. And that completely shatters his world view, and it makes him reconsider. I think that is the thing that makes him finally look inward and start a new journey.

Sure. So going back again to the early development phase, was this always kind of the path you saw for the show or were there other directions you initially were considering? Especially given that there was a lot of expectation, based on what we knew very early on, that this would be a much more, for lack of a better term, timey-wimey show.

WALDRON: No, this is ... We, in fact, we always knew, we were like, "Well, people think this is going to be Loki riding with Paul Revere affecting the course of history." That was great, I was excited that that's what people thought. We always knew that was exactly what we weren't going to do.

Of course, there's a million different ways and versions of things and permutations that evolve throughout the writing process, the production process. But by and large, the blueprint that the writers' room laid out for the show, I would say over the first three weeks, is what we stuck to, and what everybody's watching today.

Gotcha. I mean, you say you're glad that people thought it was going to be more of a time travel show, but you knew it wouldn't go in that direction. Why was that?

WALDRON: Well, it was just, I liked that the expectations were for something a little perhaps more pedestrian, a little, you know, just something a little more expected and with maybe a little less dramatic heft than what we were able to do. I don't know if, you know, would you expect the Loki show to move you in an existential way that I hope Loki watching his life play out and watching his own death did. I don't think I would have expected that. And so we all felt that was just a cool opportunity.

Yeah. Internally, we've all been very fascinated by the number of existential crises the show has given us, especially between Loki watching his own death, and then the climate change throughline in Episode 2...

WALDRON: Yeah. There was a lot on everybody's mind in 2019, that's for sure.

I believe it. But I love the idea that doing just kind of a time travel show would be the pedestrian version, because those narratives themselves are pretty hard to crack.

WALDRON: Yeah, I mean, and when I say pedestrian, I think what I mean is just like the version that's just Loki popping up like Forrest Gump at historical events, that was the low-hanging fruit version of the show. And we were stoked to try and do something a little bit different from that.

Can you think of any ideas in the writers' room that were considered perhaps pretty seriously that ended up being cut, for lack of a better term, being too silly?

WALDRON: I mean, the initial realization of where you go when you're pruned being the Void, which was based on something from the TVA comics called the Hall of Discontinued Timelines, and we realized, "Oh my God, this is just a dumping ground of alt timeline stuff." That was one of the most fun stretches I've ever had in the writers' room of just, "Okay, this can be anything." And Jess Dweck, who was one of our writers, is an amazing comedy writer, had just some of the funniest, craziest ideas.

It's all stuff that, honestly, I'm hesitant to point out because the truth is, it's all stuff that I like to keep in my back pocket. You never know when it might show up. But Episode 5 was really exciting in the breaking of it, because it was just like, "Geez, we can do anything in a lot of ways. You know, we can put an alligator with Loki in there." And it was like that kind of energy was really freeing.

How have you felt about the hour-long format vs. half-hour for this? Has it made any difference to you as a storyteller or has it changed the way you've approached episodes?

WALDRON: It's been great. I mean, before Rick and Morty, I was working on my Starz show, which was an hour-long. And, I mean, the nice thing about streaming is not a hard hour, you don't have to fill exactly 60 minutes or whatever. So there's a little bit of freedom to write a 45 page script that then, in production, they can really let moments breathe and it can expand up to 50 minutes and everything. I would say the best version of TV right now is the streaming model of just, it can be as long as you need it to be. Because not every story needs to be exactly the same length.

To wrap up, it's been interesting to learn about how the MCU TV shows have had a different approach than people have taken with TV before, especially in terms of the head writer versus showrunner question. I'm wondering how you feel about this new system?

WALDRON: It's been great. I mean, I've loved it. I had all of the creative freedom from a writing standpoint that a sho runner would have. And then I had an amazing partner in Kate Herron, as she came on, and then I got to pass the baton to her as it went into production, and she got to shoot the hell out of this thing, and make it even better. And so it was just a constant plussing of ideas. And so, in the case of this show, I loved it. I like working with these guys and, you know, so I've been very happy with that process.

