The Lucky Charms cereal got a mischievously delicious limited edition to celebrate the Disney+ premiere of Loki this Wednesday. Called “Loki Charms," the new limited edition brings the same cereals and marshmallows we love, inside a special box featuring the God of Mischief.

With only 3500 boxes available for this limited edition, it’s not hard to imagine fans will fight over to get their “Loki Charms” when sales open this Wednesday, June 9, at 11 a.m. ET. However, the first 1000 people to figure out a special password can buy their box after 9 a.m. ET, giving Loki fans a fun way to make sure they’ll be the ones to grab one box of the “Loki Charms”. Each box of the Loki Charms will cost $8.

Image via General Mills

RELATED: First 'Loki' Social Reactions Say It's Funny, Weird, and Takes the MCU in a New Direction

Loki will bring Tom Hiddleston back as the God of Mischief, while the villain/hero gets charged with fixing the timeline that was broken during the events of Avengers: Endgame. The show will bring a lot of new comic book elements to the MCU, with the introduction of Time Variance Authority, a division responsible for keeping the prime timeline as it should.

Owen Wilson will play Mobius, a member of the TVA, while Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Judge Renslayer could tie in with Kang the Conqueror, a powerful and popular villain from the comics. Also, the first marketing material already confirms the series Loki is gender-fluid, which could maybe bring Lady Loki to TV.

Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 9, with new episodes released every Wednesday. Both the sales and presales of Loki Charms will be made through the official website. Check the trailer for the limited edition of Lucky Charms below.

KEEP READING: How Is Loki Alive? The Trickster's 'Endgame' Death and Disney+ Resurrection, Explained

Share Share Tweet Email

'Wedding Crashers 2' Isn't Officially Happening Yet, But It's Closer Than Ever Before The script is in and both Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson are in early discussions to reprise their roles.

Read Next