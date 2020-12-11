Wondering what happened to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) after his escape in Avengers: Endgame? We've been waiting for literally years for the answer, and today Disney dropped a trailer offering at least a quick short peek at what to expect from the limited series.

Created by Michael Waldron — a producer on Rick and Morty, who also happens to be one of the writers credited on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — Loki (as it's currently known) features the titular lanky villain in a new timeline created by the events of Endgame.

As seen in the clip below, Loki has gone from one kind of captivity to another, and Owen Wilson has no explanations. But whatever the TVA might end up being, and how the action will fit into the MCU, is the question we're waiting to answer.

While in the original timeline of the MCU, Loki was killed at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, thanks to the Avengers' decision to travel through time Loki is not only alive, but in possession of the Space Stone (aka the Tesseract), thus allowing him to make a getaway in 2012 — and the ability to, as other outlets have reported, visit events throughout human history and cause trouble. (Big Rick and Morty energy.)

The cast of Loki includes Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sasha Lane. All six episodes will be directed by Kate Herron, whose previous credits include Sex Education Season 1 and Daybreak.

Loki is currently set to premiere sometime soon. Check out the clip below, and for more, here are all the other Marvel series coming soon to Disney+.

