Ever since his introduction in 2011's Thor, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has been a mainstay and fan favorite of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanks to the wonderful and energetic performance by Tom Hiddleston and how well he's consistently been written, Loki's place as a crucial and beloved figure in the Marvel Studios catalog is very warranted.

Not often is a character so popular that he's brought back after he's been killed off to headline a high-profile Disney+ solo series. Clearly, Loki is a character who has received great care from both the filmmakers at Marvel Studios and Hiddleston himself, who has taken real ownership of the role. Thus, the God of Mischief has some incredible scenes during his tenure as both villain, anti-hero, and hero. These are the most rewatchable Loki scenes in the MCU, ranked by how enjoyable and easy to revisit they are.

10 "Puny god."

'The Avengers' (2012)

One of the funniest scenes in the MCU comes when, in the final battle of 2012's The Avengers, Loki tries to theatrically tell off the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and is promptly picked up and slammed all around the floor. The way he's so helplessly thrown around like a ragdoll is absolutely hilarious.

The aftermath of the god simply lying into the rubble, faintly squealing, is already incredibly funny, but it's made even better when, as he's walking away, Hulk simply says, "Puny god." Loki, who has given the Avengers so much trouble throughout the film, is handled like a rag doll and immediately disposed of. It's hilarious but also adds a layer of humanity to Loki.

9 Thor Sees How It Feels

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

One of the highlights of Thor: Ragnarok is the inclusion of the Hulk on Sakaar. While the joke that is most noted in the not-so-jolly green giant's debut in the third Thor outing ("He's a friend from work!") is very funny, there's a joke just a couple of minutes later that brings back the hysterical "Puny god," joke from The Avengers.

During his fight with Hulk, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) receives the same treatment that Loki got, being handled like a rag doll. By impulse, Loki stands in the viewing area and shouts in joy because his brother has now experienced the same humiliation. For audience members who've been following his journey since his big villain debut, this is an extremely rewarding moment. Furthermore, Loki is among the funniest MCU characters, largely thanks to Hiddleston's excellent comedic timing, and this scene proves it.

8 Meeting the Multiverse of Lokis

'Loki' (2021)

One of the more unexpected moments of Loki is when the God of Mischief gets the chance to meet a few other variants of himself that have also been pruned and sent to the junkyard of the multiverse. It's a pretty funny experience to see these other iterations of the character, varying from a classic comic book version, an alligator, a kid, and a boastful variant.

These interesting new Lokis are each laugh-inducing but also highlight different aspects of the trickster, further showing Loki the kind of person he is. The variants also make for a wonderful dynamic to bring the scenes to life, and audiences quickly fell in love with each of them, especially Alligator Loki (Wally the Alligator). All these elements make for a great scene that is great to look back on.

7 Attack on Stuttgart

'The Avengers' (2012)

One of Loki's first big acts in The Avengers is making heaps of trouble in Stuttgart, Germany, where he goes as far as stealing some poor soul's eye in a quite brutal fashion. He somehow does so in such a graceful way, though, displaying the confidence that he has in his actions. To make things better, the end of the scene brings both Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) into the action.

Not only was this a great scene for Captain America, being in Germany and fighting a tyrant again, but it was also a phenomenal scene for the God of Mischief. Loki shows little to no fear toward the Star-Spangled Man; why would he when he's a literal god? From stealing the eye to the face-off with Cap, this scene does a wonderful job showcasing Loki's most dangerously alluring quality: his personality.

6 Sacrificing Himself

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

While it may seem surprising that his death scene in Avengers: Infinity War is one of his most rewatchable ones, it also just so happens to be one of the most important scenes in his MCU tenure. No one expected the God of Mischief to meet his end at the start of Avengers: Infinity War, and the scene made people cry all over the world.

As Loki attempts to stall Thanos (Josh Brolin), who's just raided the Asgardian ship, fans get to see just how far he's truly come since his introduction in Thor. Loki boldly claims himself to be an Odinson, and it's both heartwarming and heartbreaking. The scene is so rewatchable because it may be the most important scene for his character before Loki, a true ending of sorts culminating in a noble sacrifice.

5 Battle on the Rainbow Bridge

'Thor' (2011)

The final battle of Thor is wonderful and serves as the final nail in the coffin for Loki's arc in the first entry in Thor's solo franchise. Finally and fully descending to madness, his battle against the God of Thunder on the Rainbow Bridge is not only compelling due to it being brother versus brother but visually spectacular, too. The colors are vibrant and electrifying, and the camera work at play is very well done.

Seeing the two brothers come to blows is the perfect way to cap off the film. Loki's final words with his father, Odin Borson (Anthony Hopkins), are heartbreaking, cementing the film's Shakespearean themes. This battle serves as a proper conclusion to the movie but also marks the beginning of Loki's overall story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Many have claimed Thor to be one of the more underrated Marvel Studios films, and Loki's face-off with Thor in the final battle here is the perfect example of why it needs more attention.