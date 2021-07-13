Acclaimed and prolific voice actor Tara Strong has done nearly countless numbers of vocal appearances across all realms of television, but quickly iconic amongst those roles is her perky drawling take on Loki's Miss Minutes, the mysterious A.I. (we think) embedded within the Time Variance Authority.

Who or what Miss Minutes is could be essential to unlocking the mysteries of the Disney+ series, the finale of which debuts Wednesday, and Collider wasn't able to get too many details about the character's nature as a result. But in a one-on-one interview, Strong did explain the process by which she was originally cast, how she approached playing the character, and what she'd potentially like to tackle next.

Collider: To start off, how did you end up getting involved with this project?

TARA STRONG: Well, I initially had an audition and I did not know what I was auditioning for. Normally when you have an audition, you get a drawing of the character, a character description, maybe a show bible to understand the world that you're participating in and a script. Sometimes you get a full script. This was a very small portion of sides with some limited information. I remember calling my agent saying, "Who is this girl? Is she sentient? Is she AI? Can we get some more information?" Which they could not.

I didn't know what it was till I booked it and then I didn't understand who she was until I was working on Zoom with Kate Herron, who is such a visionary. It was really fun to collaboratively create this character alongside of her, and I was lucky because it was already finished by the time I came on board, so I got to see it and see how it was going to look and see how the other actors were interacting and playing with her. My first moments, of course, being with Tom [Hiddleston], who's so brilliant, every single moment is brilliant. So to get to play off him was pretty fantastic.

RELATED: 'Loki' Costume Designer on Her Key Inspirations and What's Magical About Tom Hiddleston's Pants

Do you remember what the project was called when you got it?

STRONG: That's a good question. I can't remember if they gave it a code name or not. Often when we're doing video games, even when I'm already working on them in my schedule, they'll give it a code name just in case there's ever a breach, but I don't remember. I'll have to look that up. That's a good question. I'll look that up for the next time.

No worries. But what did you have a sense of, just based on the sides you were looking at? Did you have a sense of what they were looking for?

STRONG: I really had no idea how big it was going to be because to be honest, sometimes things are very top secret and I'm like, "Why was that so top secret?" So I didn't know how big this was or how important this was or how big of a show or how big of a character. I just knew that she had to be someone who is some somewhat like a Siri-type character, but also a little bit more sentient and has this little attitude when she says certain things. I laid down one version with my own voice, one that was a little bit more AI, then one with this accent, which they really liked, and then we just played with that and it grew from there.

Image via Disney+

What inspired you to try that particular accent?

STRONG: Well, it was in the description to say, "Try one with an accent," and I guess, I don't know, it just came to me to deliver her in that way and thankfully, that's what they liked.

When it comes to scenes like the one Miss Minutes has with Ravonna in Episode 5, where you are actually being asked to be a little more empathic, what's the thought process in terms of playing that? Are you trying to get inside the mind of a machine?

STRONG: I wouldn't say I'm trying to get in the mind of the machine. Whenever I take on a character, they're more human to me. I don't think, "Oh, now I'm a pony," or "Now I'm a little whatever I'm playing." I really think I am that person in that moment. So for Miss Minutes, in that moment with Ravonna where she's seemingly a little bit nervous or wanting to hide some things, I'm imagining me as Miss Minutes, as this sentient being, trying to figure out how to navigate the circumstances. And all of those beats come out of true acting moments that I'm seeing in my mind, as well as on the screen.

To wrap up, you've gotten to touch so many wild franchises over the course of your career. Is there something that's your white whale, that's something that you really want to get involved with at some point?

STRONG: Well, it would be real fun if Miss Minutes has had her own show and she could be on camera. That would be fun. I've had such a fantastic, incredible career and I've got to play so many iconic roles. I think if I could do anything coming up, maybe it would be a really cool on-camera, big franchise movie, or a Broadway show. That'd be fun.

The season finale of Loki premieres Wednesdays on Disney+.

KEEP READING: 'The Simpsons' Showrunner Al Jean Breaks Down Those MCU Character Recastings in the 'Loki' Crossover Short

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Behind the Attraction' Trailer Reveals the Secrets of Disney's Iconic Rides The upcoming series will feature looks into classic attractions like The Haunted Mansion and Star Tours, among others.

Read Next

Liz Shannon Miller (356 Articles Published) Liz Shannon Miller is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor, and has been talking about television on the Internet since the very beginnings of the Internet. She is currently Senior TV Editor at Collider, and her work has also been published by Vulture, Variety, The AV Club, The Hollywood Reporter, IGN, The Verge, and Thought Catalog. She is also a produced playwright, a host of podcasts, and a repository of "X-Files" trivia. Follow her on Twitter at @lizlet. More From Liz Shannon Miller