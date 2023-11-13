The Big Picture The friendship between Loki and Mobius in the TV show Loki was always intended to be platonic, showcasing a healthy and supportive relationship between men.

From the very beginning of Loki's two-season run on Disney+, from the moment Loki (Tom Hiddleston) arrived at the TVA, there has consistently been one friendly face mixed in with all the bureaucracy: Mobius (Owen Wilson). The TVA agent and investigator is one of Loki's first points of contact after the god of mischief is apprehended for messing with the timeline, and the two eventually strike up a friendship. However, as with anything, some fans of the series read more than just friendship into their dynamic, giving rise to the "Lokius" ship.

In an interview with Loki executive producer Kevin Wright, Collider's Therese Lacson asked him if the creative team had ever considered leaning more into the romantic side of things with Mobius, or if the intention had always been to keep things platonic. Wright confirmed that they always meant for the pair to be platonic friends, saying:

"I think platonic is the word. I think we don't see enough platonic, healthy, beautiful relationships between men in TV. And I think that is why that relationship was so beautiful and disarming to people, is because how often do you see two men being able to open up and actually speak about their feelings? And I think that that was something in that first episode, that Mobius was able to do really beautifully. He was basically saying, “I see you, I see the pain that you're in. I see the bad things that you did. That's ok. I'm not judging. Let’s talk and find a way to you becoming the best version of yourself,” and I think that was exciting."

Wright was quick to clarify that he was not opposed to fans viewing their dynamic differently, though that was not the intent of the creative team, adding:

"So I think it's beautiful that people could read that relationship in other ways. It was never the the intention. But also, we can't get into Loki's head and Loki as a character is bisexual and gender fluid, and I don't know. But it wasn't something that we were ever exploring, I would say."

"Lokius" Is a Healthy Alternative to Toxic Masculinity

For Wright, what makes Loki and Mobius' friendship so special is how healthy and supportive it is, a sentiment shared by the rest of the creative team. As Wright explains, one such instance was during Season 2 Episode 2, titled "Breaking Bad":

"Even something in our Episode 2, Emma McCleave, our editor, really fought to preserve [was] that longer version of those two guys in the pie room, in the automat, because she was like, “it's really nice to see people actually having healthy conversations about thoughts and feelings and that's a good thing to be putting out in the media to combat toxic masculinity."

