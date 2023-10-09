Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Loki.

The Big Picture The relationship between Loki and Mobius has evolved from distrust to a touching bromance, similar to the bond between Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes in the MCU.

In the Season 2 premiere of Loki, Loki and Mobius view each other as friends and work together on a more personal level, showing a deeper level of care and trust between them.

Their emotional investment in each other's well-being is evident when they risk their lives to save each other, taking their friendship to a new level and potentially impacting their mission in Season 2.

What a frantic beginning to Season 2 of the Disney+ MCU drama Loki. We were hit with all manner of catastrophes and zaniness right out of the gate with our titular antihero and God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) enduring tortuous time slipping between the past, present, and future trying to figure out the plans of He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors). We met a new character named Ouroboros (or O.B.) (Ke Huy Quan) who is like the man behind the curtain in The Wizard of Oz and seems to have all the answers about the Temporal Loom working from the bowels of the TVA building. We were also reintroduced to our likable TVA agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) who is in charge of investigating potential threats by dangerous time travelers (like the mercurial Loki).

In the season premiere, we were quickly reminded that there is a real dynamic between Loki and Mobius going all the way back to the latter part of Season 1. Yes, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) get most of the brotherly love in the MCU and set the bar for unyielding male friendships. Still, this unlikely pairing in Loki is definitely looking to give Captain America and the Winter Soldier a run for their money for the top spot. These two really care about each other, and it’s kind of cool!

Where It All Started Between Loki and Mobius

Image via Disney+

Seeing as how we are just beginning our thrilling ride into the second season of one of the most adored shows in the MCU, we really need to go back to Season 1 to examine how the relationship between Loki and Mobius has evolved from one of unfamiliarity and distrust to what is now looking very much like a touching and caring bromance moving forward. When the two first met, Agent Mobius was absolutely correct in not trusting Loki further than he could throw him, right? I mean, this is the God of Mischief and the master of deception that we're talking about here, and to treat him otherwise would be foolish. Loki's proven time and time again that he almost always has an ulterior motive at play, and Mobius, while maybe not the smartest guy in the MCU, isn't the dumbest either. So there is tension at first when he is charged with holding and investigating the time-traveling Loki in Season 1.

RELATED: 'Loki' Season 2 Producer on Why It Starts Right Where Season 1 Ended

There is definitely a feeling-out process as Loki — as he is prone to do — tries to test the limits of just how far he can push Mobius before he starts pushing back. The first scene the two appear in together, in Episode 1 of the first season, finds Loki being questioned by a court and about to be taken into custody when Mobius steps in and requests that he and the TVA be given a chance to work with Loki, and the resulting conversation is icy at first. Immediately, Wilson's endearing personality and comedic timing as Mobius play perfectly off the overly pedantic and angry God of Mischief, who views Mobius as a lowly bureaucrat not worthy of his time. But the winsome Mobius, who specializes in working with dangerous time variants, slowly starts to psychoanalyze and wear on the erudite Loki, and the barrier that he has built up over his entire life trying to measure up to his brother, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) comes apart brick by brick. After Mobius deftly allows Loki to believe that he is in control, the two move forward in their friendship when all of Loki's pretense has been done away with. It's an origin that is much different than the Steve/Bucky relationship, but is also distinct in that these are two men, each of whom just found out that the other exists, who are essentially forced to play nice together.

Throughout Season 1, the two still engage in a lot of cat and mouse games, as Loki continues to be what Mobius refers to as a "mischievous scamp," but eventually, Mobius becomes convinced that Loki has more good intentions than bad, and likewise, Loki sees that the TVA agent is someone who is worthy of his trust and goodwill. He gradually becomes less insubordinate, stubborn, and unpredictable. In Episode 2, "The Variant," Mobius meets with the respected judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and she mentions that Mobius has a "soft spot for fixing broken things." Mobius responds, "...maybe he can change!" It's Mobius' good nature and belief in Loki and the best parts of human nature that allow their relationship to grow into what we see in the Season 2 premiere. While an unlikely choice for the MCU considering his comedic background, Wilson is the perfect fit for what is intended to be an optimistic, friendly yin to the whimsical and dyspeptic Loki's yang.

In the Season 2 Premiere, Loki and Mobius View Each Other as Friends

Image via Disney+

There is a distinct tone that is established at the end of Loki Season 1 that carries over into the premiere of the second season. Loki and Mobius speak to each other very cordially as peers this time around, whereas before there was a transactional element and hint of distrust. They also work together on a much more personal level. When Loki is in the throes of a painful sequence of time slipping, there is a specific and key moment in establishing that Mobius thinks of Loki as more than just a tool he needs to save the world from He Who Remains, but a man that he truly cares about as a friend. As Loki is about to slip again into a particularly dangerous time jump, the two stand face to face and Loki assures Mobius that he will make it back. Mobius tells Loki that he will be okay before he disappears in front of him. Mobius then quietly repeats the line, "You'll be just fine" to himself as if for his own piece of mind over the thought of losing Loki.

When Mobius ventures into the enormous chamber to pull Loki from his dangerous time slip to fix the Temporal Loom overload, they both come very close to being locked out of current time and space to be permanently lost in a null void. When Mobius is successful in retrieving Loki, but doesn't have time to escape the loom chamber, Loki suddenly bursts out of a time slip just in time to sweep Mobius away through the portal door to safety. If there was any question about what the LoMo relationship was before, It's definitely safe to say that they are thoroughly vested in each other's well-being — to the point that they will even risk their lives. Mobius refuses to let Loki die, and Loki returns the favor like a true Marvel hero. This sequence takes their relationship as friends to an entirely new level, and it will be interesting to see if their emotional investments will help or hinder the much larger task at hand over the course of Loki Season 2.

New episodes of Loki's second season premiere Thursdays on Disney+.