The Big Picture The executive producer and head writer of Loki, Kevin Wright and Eric Martin, confirm that the Season 2 finale was the last time Loki and Mobius will be seen on-screen together.

The chemistry between Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson was special and magical, creating a heartfelt connection between their characters.

Loki's character arc, from villain to hero, was shaped by his friendship with Mobius and Sylvie, but it appears that Marvel has closed the door on any future Loki appearances in the MCU.

We are beyond sorry to do this to those of you out there hoping for the return of the best bros ever – Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson). If Therese Lacson’s interview with Hiddleston for Collider wasn’t enough proof that the dream team will likely never be seen on screen again, Loki’s executive producer, Kevin Wright, and Head Writer, Eric Martin, are here to back up the pair’s dissolution. During an interview with Marvel, the duo fully put any hope of the pals rekindling their lovable antics to bed, reminding fans that yes, the Season 2 finale of Loki really and truly was the last time they’ll be together again.

Nodding to the perfect performances that both men gave during the hit series’ two installments, Martin said, "It’s a special thing, because Tom and Owen, they have a real connection on screen. That chemistry is there. It’s there in person. They work so well together. I think it’s touching for everybody on set because you’re just feeling a little bit of magic. It’s the last magic that everybody will see."

It’s easy to say that everyone at home, watching from TVs, laptops, and the likes, also felt that special energy between the two actors. Their characters had come such a long way during their time together, learning from one another every step of the way, culminating in the emotional second season’s finale. As Wright goes on to explain, the creative team knew there was only one place to put in a heartfelt goodbye before Loki went on to fulfill his glorious purpose.

I think structurally, we felt as soon as Loki gets back into the Temporal Core control room, the story’s got to pick up, and you’re going to move into this fully different thing. There’s no time to stop down and have that sort of goodbye with Mobius. When you start talking about, OK, we need to carve out some way that we can get somewhere and have a goodbye with Mobius. And Mobius doesn’t know it’s a goodbye. Literally, in his timeline, he’s just meeting this guy. But to Loki, this is goodbye.

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson Delivered an Iconic MCU Duo

Close

Loki’s character arc is one of the best in the MCU, as he goes from villain to hero throughout a handful of films and his own show. While viewers watched him die at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, Loki brought him back but in a very different way. Throughout the two-season series, audiences laughed and cried as Loki made his first true friends in Mobius and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) who helped him become a better person and fulfill the destiny that he was always meant for. As for those final moments between Mobius and Loki, Martin says,

Loki already knows what he’s going to do. He already knows what he has to do. So, when you sit down to write that, it’s just like, all right, we have to have him express where he is right now and get what he needs out of Mobius, but he’s engaging emotionally too.

Now that the God of Mischief is mischievous no more and sits at the end of time, holding everything together, it seems that Marvel has shut the door to furhter Loki appearances in the MCU. But, just like Hiddleston noted during his interview with Lacson, you never know when or how he could show up down the road. Unfortunately for all the Mobius and Loki shippers out there, these comments from Martin and Wright seem to point to the idea that the buddy comedy duo will never – on any timeline – work together again.

All episodes of Loki are now streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

Loki Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Release Date June 9, 2021 Cast Tom Hiddleston , Owen Wilson , Gugu Mbatha-Raw , Richard E. Grant Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero Rating TV-14 Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Franchise Marvel

