Disney+ has seen a lot of success with their various MCU series. One of the most popular shows thus far has been Loki. Now, according to Kevin Feige himself, Loki is the most watched Marvel Studios series. He made the announcement at Disney’s Upfront on Tuesday in New York City.

That really shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. While WandaVision is one of their more critically acclaimed shows, and Moon Knight has introduced fans to compelling new heroes, the love for Loki is unmatched in the MCU. Ever since Tom Hiddleston made his debut as the villainous God of Mischief in Thor over a decade ago, fans instantly latched onto him and the MCU’s comic accurate portrayal of the character. Loki being the main villain in The Avengers cemented the character as one of the most complex and lovable baddies in the entire universe.

However, when Loki died at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, many fans were wondering how Marvel would center a series around the character. The variant approach was a very compelling angle to take from the start, and it allowed the series to explore Loki in some very fresh ways. Loki was an amazing sci-fi series, but it was also a brilliant tale about finding self-worth and loving yourself. The love story between Loki and Sylvie was so fascinating, tragic, and added a lot of somber layers to an already rich character.

For those reasons, it is not hard to see why Loki was the most-watched series in the MCU so far. That also may be a part of the reason why Loki is one of the few shows so far to get a Season 2. The only other series to get a Season 2 so far has been the animated series What If…?. Also at the Upfronts presentation, Feige confirmed that Loki Season 2 will be entering production in the coming weeks with the entire cast returning. Hopefully this means Owen Wilson’s Morbius will finally get his jet ski.

In all seriousness, Marvel Studios had an impressive day at Disney's Upfront. A confirmed release date and the first trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law were a part of the big announcements. The timeline in the MCU is completely broken, which has caused a lot of problems for the larger universe, and Loki appears to be the only one who can fix it.

As we wait for Season 2, you can watch Loki Season 1 and all the current MCU series on Disney+ right now.

