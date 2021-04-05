Marvel Studios kicks off this week with the release of new images from Loki in addition to a brand new trailer. Like the trailer, the new images feature key players from the upcoming Marvel Disney+ show: Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. Of course, the two great shots of Tom Hiddleston as Loki, too, including a new photo of him and Mobius M. Mobius looking at someone (or something?) just offscreen.

What do all of these characters have in common? Well, they all work for the TVA, also known as the Time Variance Authority. In the world of Marvel Comics, the TVA is a massive bureaucratic agency in charge of keeping order among all of the realities which exist within the multiverse. Given the TVA's purpose, you can probably see why the 2012 version of Loki as seen in Avengers: Endgame might pose a problem to the TVA when he takes the Tesseract at the wrong moment and causes big splits in the multiverse timeline.

When it finally premieres on Disney+ in June, Loki will be the third Marvel Disney+ show to premiere this year. The Hiddleston-centric, six-episode show will follow in the footsteps of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier by expanding the MCU and the bigger Phase 4 story that is currently being set up. It looks like Loki will be picking up where WandaVision left off, in particular, as this show also turns its eyes toward the multiverse but more directly explores it via our favorite (and trickiest) Asgardian.

Loki debuts on Disney+ on June 11. Check out the new images featuring Mosaku, Wilson and Mbatha-Raw below.

