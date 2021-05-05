The God of Mischief is back, now sooner than expected. The new Marvel series Loki will now premiere on June 9 on Disney+ after originally being announced for June 11. The move was announced in a video parodying the intense Phase Four sizzle reel released Monday.

In the video, Tom Hiddleston himself interrupts a superhero montage with an important observation: Loki is never featured in any of the grand tributes to Marvel heroes that are released. Hiddleston then says that Loki is heroic in his own right, along with his charm and cunning. Finally, he proclaims that Wednesdays are the new Fridays by moving his show’s premiere date, alluding to the fact that WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier previously had Friday releases.

Image via Marvel Studios/Disney+

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Says 'Loki' Is About Identity; Teases Hidden Meaning in the Show's Logo

This seems to be very on-brand for the trickster. Loki was always one to go against the grain in both comics and the MCU, so why should this be any different? Plus, a Wednesday release schedule could allow time for more discussion and time to really sit with the episodes. Given the number of timelines that the show can possibly touch upon, this seems like a good move.

What Loki is actually about, however, still seems shrouded in mystery. What we know is that the show picks off directly from his grand escape with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. Because of this, the universe has been broken and timelines have been converging on one another left and right. In order to save the world, Loki is tasked by the Time Variance Agency (also known as TVA) to correct these timelines as soon as possible.

Hiddleston will be joined by a stacked cast of potential allies and foes. Owen Wilson plays Mobius M. Mobius, Loki’s boss in this treacherous adventure. Gugu Mbathu-Raw will also play Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, a judge of the TVA that is skeptical of the God of Mischief’s intentions. Rounding out the cast is Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, and Richard E. Grant in undisclosed roles.

The future of the show is currently unclear, although there are talks of a potential second season. Loki will premiere on June 9 exclusively on Disney+. Watch the announcement teaser below:

KEEP READING: Upcoming Marvel TV Shows: Here's What Will Be Streaming on Disney Plus

Share Share Tweet Email

Disney Shows Off Its Working Lightsaber to Celebrate Star Wars Day Now all we need is a Force implant.

Read Next