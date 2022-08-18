Working for one of the biggest film studios in the world definitely comes with its perks and restrictions and as Owen Wilson has gotten to find out, being a superhero involves both putting on a suit and keeping your secrets close to your chest.

Wilson recently became one of the latest additions to the MCU with his role as Mobius M. Mobius in Loki. It would seem that since his arrival, Wilson has had run-ins with the powers that be at Marvel when it comes to keeping the studios’ plans under wraps. Speaking recently with ComicBook.com, the actor would not be drawn in on any details regarding the filming of the second season of Loki. “Yeah, we’re doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great,” he said. “Doing ‘Loki,’ and we’re filming that now in London.”

After suiting up as The Guard in Secret Headquarters for Paramount+ where he kept his superhero identity away from his son, Wilson seems to have learned to keep quiet about a thing or two. When pressed for more information about the series, the actor was able to stop himself from revealing much. “Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” Wilson said. “I immediately get kind of self-conscious because they’re so kind of uptight.” When asked if he had been reprimanded for revealing much about his work with the studio before, the actor answered “Yes. Yeah, multiple times.”

Image via Disney+

Wilson is not the only Marvel star who has landed in hot water with the studio over letting things slip about big upcoming projects. Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are pioneers of that venture. Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the MCU had accidentally live-streamed parts of Thor: Ragnarok on Instagram at the film’s premiere when he forgot to turn off his camera. He also drew the ire of the studios’ top brass for letting slip that everyone dies in Avengers: Infinity War. How the indiscretions of Holland and Ruffalo have been dealt with by Marvel have been kept under wraps, however, Wilson did reveal to Esquire magazine last year that when he dropped the spoiler that the mustache he had at the time was for his character on the Disney+ series, he was reprimanded.

It would seem that Wilson has been duly warned previously as to Marvel’s policy against spoilers. The actor revealed that after his leak last year he got an ominous text which simply read “Strike 1” with no name attached. It's unclear how many strikes actors who work with Marvel have, however, it would seem best not to find out.

Paramount+ and Wilson’s Secret Headquarters is available to stream on the streamer. The second season of the Emmy-nominated Loki series won’t return till some time next year.