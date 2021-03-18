Marvel has released a new poster for their upcoming Disney+ series, Loki. The series features Tom Hiddleston as the titular Norse god of mischief in a timeline created by the events of Avengers: Endgame. Hiddleston is joined by Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sasha Lane. Rick and Morty producer Michael Waldron is show running, with Kate Herron (Sex Education) directing all six episodes.

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans will recognize Loki’s outfit in the poster from the trailer, which he sports during his conversation with Owen Wilson’s character. It’s unclear what the “TVA” on his chest stands for, but it might be the comics' “Time Variance Authority” — a vast bureaucratic organization that monitors realities and timelines within the Marvel Multiverse. That might explain the giant, multi-handed clock looming behind Loki’s head, though that could also be down to the nature of Loki’s alternate timeline.

RELATED: How Long Are Marvel's Disney+ Shows? Kevin Feige Talks 'Loki', 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier', and 'She-Hulk'

The poster lands at an exciting time for Marvel’s Disney+ shows, with audiences still buzzing after the finale of WandaVision, and anticipation high for the Friday premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel has remained characteristically tight-lipped about the project, but rumors are already circulating about a second season for Loki, though that has yet to be officially confirmed. In any case, this poster is a friendly reminder about how fun Loki promises to be — who needs context with the promise of some Hiddleston charm?

Check out the poster below. Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 11.

Here’s the official synopsis for Loki:

“Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

KEEP READING: The 21 Most Exciting New Shows We Actually Believe Will Premiere in 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

Ava DuVernay-Produced Superhero Pilot ‘Naomi’ Adds Kaci Walfall as Lead & Rounds Out Supporting Cast The new CW pilot is inspired by the Brian Michael Bendis comic of the same name.

Read Next