With only two episodes so far, Loki already gave fans a lot to talk about with the introduction of Sophia Di Martino’s character in last week’s episode. Now, to make the reveal official, Disney+ released a new poster that shows us Lady Loki in all her glorious purpose.

The new poster shows us Di Martino’s wearing Loki’s uniform, complete with a broken pair of golden horns and the hood she used to hide her identity during the first episode. Behind Lady Loki, a giant golden clock teases the ominous presence of the Time Variance Authority, the guardians of the Scared Timeline that are Lady Loki’s main antagonists.

At the end of Loki’s second episode, “The Variant”, we finally get a glimpse of the supposedly evil Loki that’s attacking TVA agents all over the Scared Timeline. To our joyful surprise, this criminal Loki Variant is not played by Tom Hiddleston but by Di Martino, which means the MCU is ready to explore the God(ess) of Mischief’s fluid identity. With less than two days until we get the next episode of Loki, the new poster is the perfect warm-up before Lady Loki reveals her true intentions.

Loki has been keeping Marvel fans on their toes with its fast-paced story of time travel, galactic authorities, and the search for your true self. By introducing the TVA as a force even more powerful than the Infinite Stones, Loki is helping to shape the future of the MCU both on the streaming platform and on theaters. Especially because Ravona Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), the director of TVA, has close comic book ties in with Kang the Conqueror, the big baddie expected to debut in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. We might be witnessing the events that will have the Avengers uniting once again in order to stop the next universe-changing menace.

New Loki episodes debut on Disney+ every Wednesday. Check the new poster below.

