The Marvel Disney+ series have worked out in such a way that we’re no longer going to have much of a gap between shows. There will be a week off between the end of WandaVision and then we move into six weeks of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starting March 19th. And now we know when Loki will arrive.

Disney+ has announced that the Tom Hiddleston series will premiere on Friday, June 11th. While that seems like a pretty big gap from when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier concludes at the end of April, keep in mind that Disney and Marvel are still planning to have Black Widow arrive at the beginning of May, and they don’t want to cannibalize one property with any overlap. But even with May off, we don’t have much longer to wait for Loki.

Plot details are still scarce on the series. All we know is that it takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgamewhere Loki snatched the Space Stone from 2012 and disappeared. While I think The Falcon and the Winter Soldiershould be a lot of fun as a thriller/buddy-cop kind of show, glancing at Loki, I think it could get people obsessed in the same way that’s happening right now with WandaVision. The first Marvel Disney+ series has shown that there’s an appetite among fans for something weirder that’s willing to engage with ideas of grief while keeping everything wrapped in a grand mystery. WandaVision was a big swing for Marvel, and I think Loki could be a similar big swing.

Here’s the official synopsis for Loki:

“Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

