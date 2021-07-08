Hot on the tails of his guest-starring role as Classic Loki on this week's episode of Loki, Richard E. Grant has shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself with costar Owen Wilson. The Oscar-nominated actor shared Wilson's advice via Twitter.

The video finds the two carrying on the jokey tone of the Disney+ series, making Grant the butt of a joke about his performance. Loki marks the first project the actors have collaborated on, though they have clearly developed a fun rapport, sharing a laugh as Wilson clarifies his comments were not at all complimentary.

RELATED: Watch: Owen Wilson Answers a “Fan” Question About 'Armageddon'... from ‘Loki’ Head Writer Michael Waldron

It's a cute moment, with their level of commitment to the joke vacillating between "high calibre actors with a meaty role" and "two knuckleheads palling around for social media." I'm particularly enamored with Wilson's hasty exit after delivering the punchline, though Grant's immediate laughter afterward is downright charming. Who could keep a straight face in that situation?

The clip comes in the wake of an epic, game-changing fifth episode. While there are some theories about what might come next, there's a lot left up in the air. With a second season possible, it's tantalizing to guess what characters might return, but with a series as committed to surprising us as Loki, those guesses may dissolve as quickly as a pruned timeline.

In the meantime, we can look forward to seeing more of Wilson in longtime collaborator Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month. That film is due in theaters on October 22. Grant can be heard voicing Holland in Season 2 of Tuca and Bertie, which airs on Sunday nights on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.

The final episode of Loki arrives on Disney+ on July 14. The first five episodes are streaming now. Check out Grant's tweet below.

