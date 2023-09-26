The Big Picture Loki Season 1 is now available on 4K UHD Steelbook and Blu-ray Steelbook, marking a shift in physical media for Marvel and Lucasfilm titles.

The deleted scene titled "Loki's Coronation" takes audiences back to Asgard during an emotional sequence from the first episode.

In Season 2, Loki must fix the timeline after his actions in the Citadel at the End of Time damaged it, enlisting the help of Sylvie, Mobius, and others.

It won't be long now until the God of Mischief himself, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is back on our screens as Marvel's Disney+ series Loki returns for Season 2 on October 5. But for those who just can't wait for the charming, tricky — and ever-so-slightly timeline-chaos-causing — trickster to return, today marks the release of Loki Season 1 on 4K UHD Steelbook and Blu-ray Steelbook. And to celebrate the glorious occasion, Collider can exclusively premiere a new deleted scene from the first season.

Titled "Loki's Coronation," the scene is set during the emotional sequence from the series' first episode, which showed Loki in the custody of the Time Variance Authority, where Mobius (Owen Wilson) sat Loki down to revisit key moments from his life. Mobius shows Loki "one" of his attempted coronations, and the scene transports audiences back to the glory days of Asgard. Loki addresses the crowd, lamenting the disappearance and possible death of his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) until a lightning strike and a booming voice interrupt the proceedings. Thor arrives to stop Loki taking the crown...only he looks a little different.

The release of Loki Season 1 on 4K UHD Steelbook marks an exciting shift in the realm of physical media, as it is one of four Marvel and Lucasfilm titles previously only available for streaming. Loki is the first to hit shelves, and will be followed by fellow Marvel series WandaVision on November 28, and the first two seasons of Star Wars series The Mandalorian on December 12. All four sets feature box art by Attila Szarka as well as collectible concept art cards.

The God of Mischief Returns

Image via Marvel Studios

When Loki returns for Season 2, audiences will find the God of Mischief in a major bind. Season 1 ended with the revelation that Loki and Sylvie's (Sophia DiMartino) actions in the Citadel at the End of Time, where they faced off with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), has damaged the timeline as they know it. Loki now finds himself being pulled across timelines, and enlists the help of Sylvie, Mobius, Casey (Eugene Cordero) and an archivist played by Ke Huy Quan to set things right. Loki Season 2 will also star Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, as well as Rafael Casal and Kate Dickie in unspecified roles.

Loki Season 1 arrives on 4K Ultra HD Steelbook and Blu-ray Steelbook today. Loki Season 2 premieres on October 5. Check out the exclusive coronation clip below: