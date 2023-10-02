If Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has proven something, is that he knows how to survive and endure. Since his live-action debut in Thor, this character has become a fan-favorite villain-turned-anti-hero. It’s precisely these survival abilities that keep him returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After appearing in the Thor trilogy and the third and fourth Avengers films, Loki was greenlighted as a TV show that debuted on Disney+ as part of the streaming service’s initial slate of Marvel TV series, forming part of Phase 4 of the MCU. It stands as a breakthrough piece of media that explores not only Loki as a complex character, but also an unknown corner of the franchise’s vast creative universe. Up to now, it’s the only series to return for a second season, now as part of Phase 5. Since the first season was released two years ago, here’s a refresher of what went down in its six episodes.

‘Loki’ Season 1 Shines a Light on an Unexplored Corner of the MCU

Loki plunges the audience right into the action, borrowing the 2012 time heist scene from Avengers: Endgame to keep things clear about who this Loki is. He’s a variant who just tried to conquer Earth after the Battle of New York, who also manages to get ahold of the Tesseract and use it to escape to Mongolia, only for him to be trailed and arrested by agents from the Time Variance Agency. They reset that alternate timeline to its right course and take him to their headquarters – where anomalies that step out of the course of the Sacred Timeline (a.k.a. variants) are judged and/or pruned (a.k.a. disintegrated.)

In the TVA, Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Ravonna Renslayer tries to judge Loki, but Owen Wilson’s Mobius saves him to use him to track a variant with sinister plans. Loki goes through a crash course on how his story was supposed to go, learning he’s responsible for Frigga’s (Rene Russo) death and how Thanos (Josh Brolin) kills him just after Ragnarok. Pairing this with seeing how the TVA agents use Infinity Stones as paperweights changes Loki’s perception of significance, and he decides to help Mobius – who reveals the variant they’re chasing is one of Loki himself.

Loki’s variant proves to be a handful, as it has the ability to inhabit other people’s bodies, particularly the TVA agents who are on the chase. Mobius’s theory of Loki being useful proves to be right, as he’s able to trace its steps and actions. He later makes a discovery – the variant is hiding in apocalypses, for nothing it does there will alter the course of the timeline. A quick trip to Pompeii proves Loki right, and they eventually track the variant at a Roxxcart store in 2050 Alabama, where a catastrophic hurricane is about to hit. Loki finally meets the variant, who happens to be a female Loki called Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). And, while he’s indeed trying to help Mobius, he shares a determination with Sylvie to get to the bottom of it all and meet the Time-Keepers, so he tries to make a deal with her. She refuses and escapes – while powering up several time charges that send the timeline into disarray – but Loki goes after her, splitting from Mobius and crew.

Sylvie Is Loki’s Most Groundbreaking Variant in Season 1

After Roxxcart, they get to the TVA, but a discussion between her and Loki sends them to yet another impending apocalypse at Lamentis-1. Loki and Sylvie, while on a train that may take them out of the planet, bond over their experiences and similarities (confirming their bisexuality!), but their cover is blown. They’re thrown out of the train and their TemPad (the TVA’s traveling device, and their way out) disintegrates, stranding them in the impending doom of Lamentis-1. A defeated Sylvie explains how her mind-invading powers work, revealing an essential bit of information – the TVA agents are variants themselves, with no memory of their past lives.

While waiting for Lamentis-1 to be destroyed, Sylvie questions if a Loki’s destiny is to lose, but Loki refutes by saying their destiny is to survive. Mobius and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) track them when detecting a massive branch in the timeline (caused by Loki’s newfound love for her, a.k.a. falling for himself), rescuing both just in time. Loki tries to warn Mobius about the TVA’s deception, but is imprisoned in a time loop instead (where we get to see Jamie Alexander’s Sif once again!) Still, distrust starts to permeate both Mobius and Hunter B-15. Ravonna realizes this, pruning the first and arresting the latter. Loki and Sylvie are taken to the Time-Keepers, where Hunter B-15 arrives to help take them down, revealing they are fake animatronic figures. Just when Loki is about to admit his feelings for Sylvie, Ravonna prunes him too. Shortly afterwards, he’s welcomed by four of his variants into the Void.

‘Loki’ Explores More Variants and Introduces He Who Remains in Season 1

Kid Loki (Jack Veal’s variant who killed Thor), Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei’s show-off-y variant), Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant’s variant who escaped Thanos), and Alligator Loki (arrested by the TVA for eating the wrong neighbor’s cat) take Loki into their hideout, where they protect themselves from Alioth, a cloudlike beast who consumes everything that is sent to the Void. Sylvie, after pruning herself, gets to the Void and teams up with Mobius just in time to meet the Lokis and strategize on their next steps. Mobius decides to go back to the TVA, while Classic Loki sacrifices himself to help Loki and Sylvie go through Alioth and discover who’s really behind the TVA.

Loki and Sylvie are greeted by TVA’s Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) into He Who Remains’ (Jonathan Majors) citadel. She offers them to be able to coexist if they turn back, but they decide to go through and meet the man behind the curtain. The eccentric being explains how a variant of his unleashed a multiversal war that he was eventually able to contain by weaponizing Alioth, sealing off the Sacred Timeline. For ages, he’s been keeping everything under control, but now his time has arrived, leaving them with two options: kill him and face the horrors of his variants, or both of them taking his place as keepers of the timeline. It’s that point when they cross the threshold – he knew everything that was going to happen up to that moment, with the uncertain future now in the hands of Sylvie and Loki. A heated fight between them ends with Sylvie sending Loki back to the TVA and then killing He Who Remains, unleashing an infinite amount of alternate timelines.

Loki ends with him returning to a Ravonna-less TVA ruled by one of He Who Remains’ variants. Mobius and Hunter B-15 are scrambling to contain the timelines and don’t seem to remember Loki when he meets with them. The scope of Loki’s first season opens up a whole new world while honoring the Loki that died at the hands of Thanos, and making this version an instantaneously likable and empathic one. Though the multiple cliffhangers make it feel a bit incomplete, thankfully it's finally back to answer as many questions as its six episodes allow.

Loki returns on October 5 to Disney+, with weekly episodes airing until November 9.