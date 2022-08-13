Composer Natalie Holt’s work for Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 1 has been nothing short of exceptional, and she has been nominated twice for this year’s Emmy Awards for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) and Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music category for it. In a recent chat with Discussing Film, she reveals her collaborative process and how the score for Season 2 is already coming along.

For Holt, the Emmy nomination feels like “icing on the cake” as she cherishes her collaborative process while composing for Season 1. She’s nominated for episode 1 titled, Glorious purpose, the music pieces of which then rang along in the entire series. The composer revealed that she scored the entire season at the same time rather than doing it per episode basis so “episode one just set out the shot of how the score was going to sound and the colors I was going to use.” As for her second nomination, Holt revealed that it was the idea of director Kate Herron to have a title sequence “because she liked the music so much”

The God of Mischief has been a fan favorite right from the start. So, after the events of Avengers: Infinity War he was swiftly brought back as a variant of 616 Loki we've come to love. The show did an amazing job of propelling the future events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we'll see unfolding during the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. The series not only propels the MCU forward but also gives us a great look at the comic mythology with distinctive set designs, characters, and reinterpretation of historical events. Holt’s music is as distinct as the show, as she mixes electronic music with the traditional orchestra with a dash of Nordic and classical music.

RELATED: Tony Stark and Loki Deserved to Die According to the Russo Brothers

The composer reveals that Loki's score was developed very early on in the production process so actor Tom Hiddleston would listen to it when he “went on sets and stuff.” Holt then closely worked with Herron and music directors to further find the balance. Speaking of her experience she notes, “It was just like one of those projects that you step back from and feel like it was a really lovely thing to be part of because everyone came together. It was really harmonious. And a really nice relationship, it felt like a really good team.”

As for Season 2, she said,

Hopefully, the tone is already established [for Loki Season 2]. The editors have got everything from season one and I know that they’re already kind of putting it in there. So yeah, like you’re not starting from scratch because we’ve established something.

'Loki' Season 2 will arrive at Disney+ in Summer 2023. Meanwhile, check out our conversation with director Herron below: