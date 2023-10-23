The second season of Loki is recreating history, literally and metaphorically. In this time travel tale the God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) are on a trip hopping timelines in a bid to save the TVA and by extension the sacred timeline. The third episode, which hits the halfway mark for the series, elaborated on some burning questions that fans had since the first season and also took us back in time to the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair to find Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors), a variant of Kang, in a bid to repair the Time Loop.

The real Chicago World’s Fair showcased the power of electricity on a grand scale for the first time in the U.S. The year saw a competition between Thomas Edison's and Nikola Tesla’s direct and alternate currents to power the city. Dubbed the War of Currents, the idea has been explored in the 2017 movie The Current War. However, in Loki ,Victor Timely replaced the inventors for this alternate timeline while Edison was name-dropped.

How 'Loki' Season 2 Recreated the Ferris Wheel

Speaking of recreating the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, production designer and director of the third episode Kasra Farahani said in a new featurette, “This set, it’s got a magic to it when the lights are on and mostly when the people are in it.” The series also featured the giant Ferris Wheel, which indeed was launched that year at the fair, “The Ferris wheel carriages are built at about three-quarter scale of the actual carriages,” the director reveals. We see an extended scene between Loki, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and Victor Timely in the carriage.

Further, the team also recreated the Hofbrau, which was “in the midway of the World’s Fair. Free to enter and there were interesting exhibitions from all over the world,” Farahani said. This Hofbrau is where Miss Minutes later takes a giant form to scare away people. As the director adds, “It takes on a whole other dimension of realism and story.”

