BoxLunch has released its new line of merchandise inspired by the God of Mischief, Loki. With Season 2 of Loki starring Tom Hiddleston now streaming on Disney+, the collection pulls from the series and Loki’s comic book inspiration. One standout is the Exclusive Loki Striped Baseball Jersey, styled in Loki’s classic green and gold color scheme.

On the front, he represents Team Asgard with the God’s name scrolled on the back over the number 62, a tribute to his first comic book appearance in Journey into Mystery #85 in 1962. The TVA crewneck is another fantastic piece with the TVA emblem on the chest with Miss Minutes slyly smiling beside it. The variety of T-shirts in the BoxLunch collection is impressive. They feature characters from the series like Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and Miss Minutes (Tara Strong). The line also includes designs of Loki from his comic book appearances like Agent of Asgard and the Ultimates universe Loki.

The accessories of BoxLunch’s Loki collection are quite the standout. The BoxLunch Exclusive Loki Horns Mini Backpack showcases the God of Mischief’s iconic horns sprouting out of the bag with charms of Loki’s silhouette as the zipper pulls. Other accessories include Miss Minute socks, a Sylvie necklace with her broken horn charm, enamel pins with Loki, Miss Minutes, Sylvie, and more. The collection also has houseware items, like a Loki waffle maker that will press the God’s recognizable horns into your breakfast, a Chibi Loki slow cooker, and a mini shot glass set.

Image via Disney+

BoxLunch’s Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing, Rick Vargas, shared his excitement about the collection, “We're honored to be a part of the excitement surrounding the second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki. This new BoxLunch exclusive collection allows fans to embrace the mischief and express their love for Loki with our all-new lifestyle collection!”

The new Loki collection is now available nationwide in BoxLunch stores or on their website. Loki Season 2 is now airing exclusively on Disney+. Check out a sneak peek at the collection below.