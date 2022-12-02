The multiverse is only getting bigger. Deadline is reporting that Game of Thrones alumni Kate Dickie will appear in the second season of the Marvel Disney+ series Loki. This news comes after reports that the season wrapped filming back in October.

Loki follows everyone’s favorite God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston) in the aftermath of Avengers Endgame as he finds himself in trouble with the Time Variance Authority or the TVA. After being found guilty of messing with the timeline by the TVA, Loki is recruited to help the agency hunt down a bigger threat, a rogue Loki from another timeline. What followed took the beloved Marvel villains to parts of the universe never seen by audiences before. The first season ended on a huge cliffhanger, with the multiverse opening up and the tease that Loki will have more to deal with than just the TVA. In true Marvel fashion, any details surrounding the plot of the second season and Dickie’s character are closely held secrets. Deadline is reporting that she will be playing a villain. But who exactly that character is will remain a mystery for a little longer.

Dickie is likely quickly recognized for her role as Lysa Arryn in HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones. She has also had roles in other hit series like Inside Man, Summer Camp Island, and Small Axe. Her credits extend to the big screen as well, appearing in films like Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, The Northman, and The Green Knight.

Dickie will be joining the previously announced returning cast of Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Eugene Cordero, and Tara Strong. She will also be among the newcomers to the cast that includes Rafael Casal and Ke Huy Quan. The second season will also see Michael Waldron return as head writer. Waldron has quickly earned himself Marvel’s favor after the first season. He wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for them and has been tapped to write the highly anticipated Avengers: Secret Wars.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this upcoming season of Loki as more cast and its release date get announced. The complete first season of Loki is available for streaming now on Disney+. Check out Collider’s interview with Hiddleston talking about the first season below: