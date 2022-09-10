Disney fans are in the heart of the second day of D23. Everyone’s eyes were on Marvel Studios today and, as expected, there were a few nice surprises peppered throughout. A prime example being that Ke Huy Quan is joining the cast of Loki for the popular Disney+ series’ second season.

This should be exciting news for any fan of the 80s as Quan famously starred in Richard Donner’s cult classic film The Goonies and was Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Quan even hilariously joked during the showcase, “I’m very confused. Is this not the Indiana Jones panel?” and the actor heartwarmingly reunited with his Temple of Doom co-star Harrison Ford at the event as they also debuted the Indiana Jones 5 trailer during the showcase.

However, what makes this news so exciting is that Quan recently made his Hollywood comeback in the critically acclaimed A24 multiverse drama Everything Everywhere All at Once earlier this year where he starred opposite Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis. The actor gave such an emotionally powerful multilayered performance that is sure to get Oscar attention in the coming months. Also, that masterpiece of a film has prepared Quan for Loki’s crazy timeline and multiverse shenanigans. The last time we saw the God of Mischief he was betrayed by his variant Sylvie who completely broke the Marvel timeline and seemingly set the dire stage for the remainder of The Multiverse Saga. Season 1 left us on the cliffhanger of the Time Variance Authority(TVA) not remembering who Loki was thanks to Sylvie’s actions.

RELATED: 'Loki:' Owen Wilson Says He Got in Trouble For Sharing Spoilers

Loki Season 1 was a breath of fresh air for the MCU timeline and a surprisingly deep character study focused on finding the strength to love oneself. In Loki's case his journey was quite literal which helped further the show’s fun John Carpenter sci-fi vibes. This was all supported by a brilliant musical score by composer Natalie Holt. Those themes and the series’ aesthetic are similar to ones found in Everything Everywhere All at Once so, again, Quan is more than familiar with that kind of grand emotional storytelling.

Marvel didn’t say who Quan would be playing in the series, but Loki is returning for its second season sometime next year and Hiddleston revealed at D23 that the story is picking up right where it chaotically left off. Along with Hiddleston and Quan, Season 2 is starring Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Rafael Casal.

You can stream Loki Season 1 on Disney+ now.

For More D23 News: