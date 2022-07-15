Rafael Casal, who currently stars in the series Blindspotting, will be joining the cast of the Disney+ series Loki for Season 2, Deadline reports. Although the details about who Casal will be playing in the show's second outing are being kept under wraps, his role is expected to be a "major" one. He joins a handful of Season 1 cast members who have been confirmed to return for Loki's season, including Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Owen Wilson (Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Ravonna Renslayer), and Eugene Cordero (TVA receptionist Casey).

Casal made his feature debut in 2018's Blindspotting, which he co-produced, co-wrote, and co-starred in alongside Daveed Diggs. The film was later adapted into the comedy-drama series of the same name on Starz. Casal and Diggs executive produce and star in the series, which was renewed for a second season at the network. Casal's other credits include Nickelodeon's rebooted Are You Afraid of the Dark? series, Showtime's The Good Lord Bird, and HBO's Bad Education.

Loki debuted on Disney+ last year, wrapping up its first season with six episodes. After becoming one of the most popular MCU series on the streaming platform, it was the first Marvel series to pick up a second season, with only the animated multiverse series What If...? having also gotten renewed.

Loki centers around the God of Mischief following the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. After stealing the Tesseract during that film, an alternate version of Loki (a variant) soon finds himself in the custody of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organization that exists outside time and space, and that is tasked with monitoring and preserving the "Sacred Timeline."

The first season of Loki ended on a major cliffhanger, with the Sacred Timeline now broken, with Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) left to deal with the fallout and consequences. Filming for the Season 2 began last month, but very few details have been shared about what's next for the series. Currently, there is no release date for Loki Season 2, but stay tuned at Collider for further updates on all things MCU. In the meantime, all six episodes of the first season of Loki are currently streaming on Disney+.

